Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Now that actual events and holiday parties are happening again, it’s probably time to step up our winter wardrobes. Don’t panic! Two of our favourite Gastown shops, One of a Few and The Block, are hosting closet sales at the end of the week.

Expect vintage and designer clothing from the collections of past and present shop employees at One of a Few’s one-night-only ‘Friends & Family Closet Sale Pop Up’, Friday evening (November 26th) from 6 to 9pm. Meanwhile, a short walk away, The Block’s 4th annual ‘The Vault Sale’, is kicking off with a special Friday preview (4-7pm), followed by a full weekend of shopping men’s and women’s brands unearthed from their personal inventories (Saturday, 11am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-5pm).

Both shops are known for their discerningly cool, but not overly trendy, well-made threads from small, independent and heritage brands. This week is a rare chance to get access to the good stuff from past collections, handpicked and gently worn, and at a lower cost. All things considered, both events are probably going to be highly coveted, so we recommend showing up early and/or daily in order to get first dibs on the best stuff.

In the meantime, find a bit of time to take stock of your own personal closet and check your holiday calendar, and then get cracking on your shopping game plan!