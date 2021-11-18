Registration Now Open for the MOV’s December Workshop and Artist Talk

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Registration is now open for two new upcoming events at the Museum of Vancouver! Details below…



Drum Making with Tsawayia Alice Guss

Summary: Join Tsawayia Alice Guss of the Squamish Nation in a ceremonial and educational drum making workshop.

This hands-on workshop will teach participants how to make their very own ‘sacred drum’ from start to finish while sharing songs and storytelling throughout the workshop. You will be truly amazed and empowered as you use your creativity to transform mother earth’s gifts. In this workshop, we will honour the deer and the maple trees. No experience necessary. Each participant will leave with their very own drum and stick.

Date: Saturday December 4, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Museum of Vancouver

Tickets: $240 for non-members, $230 for members*, and $215 for Indigenous peoples*

*Please call 604-736-4431 during MOV business hours to obtain a discount code if you are an MOV Member or Indigenous. A service fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales.

Spaces are limited. Register early. Masks are required.

Workshop ticket includes FREE admission to our feature exhibitions Boarder X, That Which Sustains Us, A Seat at the Table, Neon Vancouver Ugly Vancouver, and c̓əsnaʔəm, the city before the city. Consider arriving early with your event ticket to view exhibits!



Beyond the Exhibition: Artist Talk with Elisa Yon and Stella Zheng

Summary: An artist talk series presented by Chinese Canadian Museum and Museum of Vancouver. This talk is part of a virtual series featuring artists whose works are on display as part of the multi-site exhibition A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia.

Experience the living culture and lesser-known histories of Vancouver Chinatown through the creations and collaborative initiatives of Chinese Canadian artists Elisa Yon and Stella Zheng. They will bring us behind the scenes and walk us through the creative process and inspirations for their celebrated community-oriented projects featuring the people, spaces, and happenings of Chinatown:

Wok series commissioned for A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia exhibition (2020)

Makers Artists United (MAU) Calendar (2021)

Suzhou Alley Women’s Mural (2022)

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 7:00 to 8:00PM PST

Platform: Hosted on Zoom Webinars* in English.

Fee: Donations on sliding scale ($1-$5)