Community News / Kitsilano

Registration Now Open for the MOV’s December Workshop and Artist Talk

Portrait

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Registration is now open for two new upcoming events at the Museum of Vancouver! Details below…

Drum Making with Tsawayia Alice Guss

Summary: Join Tsawayia Alice Guss of the Squamish Nation in a ceremonial and educational drum making workshop.

This hands-on workshop will teach participants how to make their very own ‘sacred drum’ from start to finish while sharing songs and storytelling throughout the workshop. You will be truly amazed and empowered as you use your creativity to transform mother earth’s gifts. In this workshop, we will honour the deer and the maple trees. No experience necessary. Each participant will leave with their very own drum and stick.

Date: Saturday December 4, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location: Museum of Vancouver
Tickets: $240 for non-members, $230 for members*, and $215 for Indigenous peoples*

*Please call 604-736-4431 during MOV business hours to obtain a discount code if you are an MOV Member or Indigenous. A service fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales.

Spaces are limited. Register early. Masks are required.

Workshop ticket includes FREE admission to our feature exhibitions Boarder X, That Which Sustains Us, A Seat at the Table, Neon Vancouver Ugly Vancouver, and c̓əsnaʔəm, the city before the city. Consider arriving early with your event ticket to view exhibits!


Beyond the Exhibition: Artist Talk with Elisa Yon and Stella Zheng

Summary: An artist talk series presented by Chinese Canadian Museum and Museum of Vancouver. This talk is part of a virtual series featuring artists whose works are on display as part of the multi-site exhibition A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia.

Experience the living culture and lesser-known histories of Vancouver Chinatown through the creations and collaborative initiatives of Chinese Canadian artists Elisa Yon and Stella Zheng. They will bring us behind the scenes and walk us through the creative process and inspirations for their celebrated community-oriented projects featuring the people, spaces, and happenings of Chinatown:

Wok series commissioned for A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia exhibition (2020)
Makers Artists United (MAU) Calendar (2021)
Suzhou Alley Women’s Mural (2022)

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Time: 7:00 to 8:00PM PST
Platform: Hosted on Zoom Webinars* in English.
Fee: Donations on sliding scale ($1-$5)

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
Registration Now Open for the MOV’s December Workshop and Artist Talk
Register for the MOV’s ‘Fish Skin Leather Workshop’ Now

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Chef Tojo, of Vancouver's highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo's Restaurant, shares his most special and memorable kitchen tool...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

May the Prettiest Restaurant in Kitsilano Rest in Peace

From 2016 to 2021, the award-winning Mak N Ming consistently met guest's high expectations with sincerity and skill.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

This new installation will help us understand how different peoples have interacted with Greater Vancouver's natural environment.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 583

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from November 17 to November 23, 2021

Heads Up

Five Reasons to Check Out the ‘Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market’, Happening Until Nov. 28th

This year's online event features 75 local and Canadian vendors selling everything from animal-shaped treats to actual stuffed animals...plus less unusual suspects like handmade jewelry, art, clothing and more!

6 Places
Field Trip / Victoria

How to Do Victoria Deliciously Right This Winter Season

From Schnitzelhaus to Superflux, we've compiled a short list of essential eating and drinking around Victoria during the months ahead.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

2 Places
Community News

‘Fresh Ideas Start Here’ Launches New Uni Campaign with Local Vancouver Restaurants

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite’s New Local and Low-Waste Gift Boxes Now Available For Pre-Order

Community News

Lineage Ceramics Shares Their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Community News / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Becomes a One-Stop Holiday Shop

6 Places
Community News

La Taqueria Introduces New ‘Birriamen’, Available From All Locations