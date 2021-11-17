Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Seeking Assistant Wine Director / Service Manager

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar is searching for an experienced sommelier and service manager with an advanced understanding of wine and spirits. This position is an excellent opportunity to learn the mechanics and logistics of an advanced and wide ranging wine program.

Boulevard’s wine program is international is scope, comprised of over 500 wines from benchmark producers and regions of the world. Our focus is on providing exceptional wine service experiences for our guests paired to our award winning culinary offering.

This is a rare opportunity to work with a Canadian Culinary Championship winner, Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Roger Ma. With an innovative approach that blends a respect for the past with a celebration of the present, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, while artfully infusing casual West Coast flair and creative hints of his international influences.

Requirements & Qualifications

University or College Diploma preferred

Minimum of three years of experience in fine-dining and have a wine and spirit accreditation equal to WSET level three or diploma, ISG, CAPS, CMS Advanced Candidate or Completed.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Word

Desired candidate traits include strong organization, work ethic, dedication to guest satisfaction, and a desire for service, beverage and food knowledge

This position requires evenings and weekend shifts

Ability to lift and move boxes up to 20kg

Benefits and Inclusions

Health benefits

Transit discount program

Company affiliate discounts:

Revelstoke Mountain

Grouse Mountain

Sutton Place and Sandman friends and family program

Dell Computers

Samsung

Soft Moc

Job Description

Participation in tasting and purchasing wines

Access to weekly tastings, lunches and wine focused events in Vancouver

Inventory and receiving of wines

Processing of invoices and liaison work with the LDB

Daily service involvement as a floor manager / sommelier focused on providing wine pairings, general wine advice and interactive and engaging client interaction

The target work week for this position is 50hrs

Professional Growth

This position logically progresses to the Wine Director or Assistant General Manager role

Please send your resume to cgoleski@boulevardvancouver.ca .

Eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview. We look forward to meeting with you.