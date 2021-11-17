Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Seeking Assistant Wine Director / Service Manager

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar is searching for an experienced sommelier and service manager with an advanced understanding of wine and spirits. This position is an excellent opportunity to learn the mechanics and logistics of an advanced and wide ranging wine program.
Boulevard’s wine program is international is scope, comprised of over 500 wines from benchmark producers and regions of the world. Our focus is on providing exceptional wine service experiences for our guests paired to our award winning culinary offering.
This is a rare opportunity to work with a Canadian Culinary Championship winner, Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Roger Ma. With an innovative approach that blends a respect for the past with a celebration of the present, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, while artfully infusing casual West Coast flair and creative hints of his international influences.
Requirements & Qualifications
University or College Diploma preferred
Minimum of three years of experience in fine-dining and have a wine and spirit accreditation equal to WSET level three or diploma, ISG, CAPS, CMS Advanced Candidate or Completed.
Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Word
Desired candidate traits include strong organization, work ethic, dedication to guest satisfaction, and a desire for service, beverage and food knowledge
This position requires evenings and weekend shifts
Ability to lift and move boxes up to 20kg
Benefits and Inclusions
Health benefits
Transit discount program
Company affiliate discounts:
Revelstoke Mountain
Grouse Mountain
Sutton Place and Sandman friends and family program
Dell Computers
Samsung
Soft Moc
Job Description
Participation in tasting and purchasing wines
Access to weekly tastings, lunches and wine focused events in Vancouver
Inventory and receiving of wines
Processing of invoices and liaison work with the LDB
Daily service involvement as a floor manager / sommelier focused on providing wine pairings, general wine advice and interactive and engaging client interaction
The target work week for this position is 50hrs
Professional Growth
This position logically progresses to the Wine Director or Assistant General Manager role
Please send your resume to cgoleski@boulevardvancouver.ca .
Eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview. We look forward to meeting with you.
There are 0 comments