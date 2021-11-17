Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Seeking Assistant Wine Director / Service Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar is searching for an experienced sommelier and service manager with an advanced understanding of wine and spirits. This position is an excellent opportunity to learn the mechanics and logistics of an advanced and wide ranging wine program.

Boulevard’s wine program is international is scope, comprised of over 500 wines from benchmark producers and regions of the world. Our focus is on providing exceptional wine service experiences for our guests paired to our award winning culinary offering.

This is a rare opportunity to work with a Canadian Culinary Championship winner, Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Roger Ma. With an innovative approach that blends a respect for the past with a celebration of the present, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, while artfully infusing casual West Coast flair and creative hints of his international influences.

Requirements & Qualifications
University or College Diploma preferred
Minimum of three years of experience in fine-dining and have a wine and spirit accreditation equal to WSET level three or diploma, ISG, CAPS, CMS Advanced Candidate or Completed.
Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Word
Desired candidate traits include strong organization, work ethic, dedication to guest satisfaction, and a desire for service, beverage and food knowledge
This position requires evenings and weekend shifts
Ability to lift and move boxes up to 20kg

Benefits and Inclusions
Health benefits
Transit discount program
Company affiliate discounts:
Revelstoke Mountain
Grouse Mountain
Sutton Place and Sandman friends and family program
Dell Computers
Samsung
Soft Moc

Job Description
Participation in tasting and purchasing wines
Access to weekly tastings, lunches and wine focused events in Vancouver
Inventory and receiving of wines
Processing of invoices and liaison work with the LDB
Daily service involvement as a floor manager / sommelier focused on providing wine pairings, general wine advice and interactive and engaging client interaction
The target work week for this position is 50hrs

Professional Growth
This position logically progresses to the Wine Director or Assistant General Manager role

Please send your resume to cgoleski@boulevardvancouver.ca .

Eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview. We look forward to meeting with you.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Seeking Assistant Wine Director / Service Manager
Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Vancouverites / Downtown

From Playing Hooky to Perfect Pearls: Ten Questions with Noon Jewellery

A brief but in-depth interview with Sophia Armstrong, the woman behind the locally made, quirky yet elegant jewellery brand.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Heads Up

Five Reasons to Check Out the ‘Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market’, Happening Until Nov. 28th

This year's online event features 75 local and Canadian vendors selling everything from animal-shaped treats to actual stuffed animals...plus less unusual suspects like handmade jewelry, art, clothing and more!

2 Places
Community News

‘Fresh Ideas Start Here’ Launches New Uni Campaign with Local Vancouver Restaurants

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

97 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Previous
Odd Society Spirits’ Highly Anticipated Peated Whiskies Are Available Now
Next
Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge Debuts New Seasonal Menus

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Seeking New General Manager

Opportunity Knocks

Pastry Chef Sought for CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures at Valemount Lodge

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Street Auntie Aperitivo House Seeks Servers for Nov. 6th Event

Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Sous Chef-In-Residence Sought for New ‘LunchLAB’ School Program