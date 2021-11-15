‘Fresh Ideas Start Here’ Launches New Uni Campaign with Local Vancouver Restaurants

The Goods from Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH)

Vancouver, BC | Uni season is upon us, and British Columbia’s leading seafood purveyor, Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH) is shining a light on ‘ocean’s foie gras’ this winter with restaurant collaborations, fresh uni, and limited edition sea urchin-at-home options. Available online and in-store, FISH works with its own team of local uni divers to source the freshest sea urchin as possible.

Sea urchin season usually starts in late fall and lasts until spring. Uni is known for its rich, creamy, buttery texture and sweet briny flavour.

“There is an abundance of sea urchin in British Columbia waters, making them a sustainable seafood delicacy,” says Jenice Yu, founder and co-owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here. “In recent years, it has been wonderful to see uni be included in dishes at a variety of diverse restaurants, from the classical Japanese options, such as sushi and sashimi, to uni pasta, custards, soups, and so much more. We look forward to introducing more customers to sea urchin.”

To kick-start sea urchin season this year, FISH has joined forces with several restaurants around Metro Vancouver to celebrate ‘ocean’s foie gras’ on their menu with creative dishes. Participating eateries currently include Botanist, Boulevard, and Cioppino’s, as well as Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery with an Uni Nasi Goreng special, Savio Volpe with its White Wine and BC Green Sea Urchin Linguine, and Fanny Bay Oyster Bar with their Umami Bomb.



Seafood lovers can get their hands on fresh red and green uni directly from FISH online or from one of its two retail stores. In addition, there are several new ways to enjoy sea urchin from FISH, including:

Sea Urchin Add-on to any FISHBar poke order ($5) – For the month of November, customers can top any poke bowl with 20g of fresh or smoked BC uni for $5.

Ultimate Uni Box ($95) – FISH’s uni favourites are all included in this gift box, which includes a tray of fresh red uni or green uni (depending on availability), nori, FISH’s popular uni pasta sauce, uni butter, shoyu ikura, and smoked red sea urchin roe.

There will also be a limited-edition FISH taiyaki treat filled with uni ice cream by chef Angus An of Maenam, available exclusively online starting November 22, 2021.

“We really wanted to share with our customers different ways to enjoy uni, and uni ice cream is definitely very unique with a sweet and savoury profile,” adds Yu. “We don’t normally have desserts at FISH, so the taiyaki is a new, delicious treat. We hope people give it a try!”

Curbside pick-up is available at both the Burnaby and Kitsilano locations. In addition, FISH currently offers free delivery for all online orders of $100 or more.

For more information, please visit eatfish.ca.

