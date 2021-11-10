Back to: Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery
List Map

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...
Article
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

Portrait

Picking Grapes is a new series that asks wine professionals to map out their complex relationships with British Columbian wines by citing the ignition point of their interest and some of their favourite wineries.

Today we put our Picking Grapes questions to Sam Jonnery, the France-born Sommelier at Vancouver’s legendary Gotham Steakhouse

What was the BC wine that you first fell in love with? Do you remember where you were? What were the circumstances?

Nota Bene 2003, during my first trip to the Okanagan in 2006. I just remembered that, being from Europe, I was very surprised with the quality of that particular wine.

Black Hills Winery 4190 Black Sage Road, Oliver MAP

Which local winery are you most looking forward to visiting, and why?

Poplar Grove to me is the epitome of hospitality. Beautiful winery, beautiful views, very good local restaurant and, most important of all, world class wines.

Poplar Grove Winery 425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton MAP

Supporting small, BC businesses has become especially important these days. We know it’s difficult to narrow it down, but if you had to choose just three local wineries that you think are especially deserving of our attention, who would you choose?

Moraine Winery in the Naramata Bench – wines that punch above their weight.

Lariana Cellars down in Osoyoos – love their wines, particularly their Eighteen and Carmenere.

Painted Rock, in Skaha Lake – the Red Icon is a cult wine and the winery is beautiful.

Lariana Cellars 9304 2nd Ave., Osoyoos, BC MAP
Painted Rock Estate Winery 400 Smythe Drive, Penticton MAP
Moraine Winery 1865 Naramata Rd., Penticton, BC MAP

Have the last two years reshaped your approach to buying, serving, and enjoying wine in any way? If so, how?

We are very lucky at Gotham. Our guests want to explore new things and have particularly been supportive of local wines over the past two challenging years. I think everyone is more appreciative of the BC wine industry now and even more the focus will be on quality over quantity in the future. For my part, I have been drinking local wines, beers, and ciders a lot more!

What sort of changes, if any, do you think that the local wine industry – from wine lovers and servers, to the producers and distributors – might see in the future?

For the producers, the emphasis now should be on defining what it means to be a BC wine: more focus on sub region, terroir and varietals. For the consumers, with the recent and on-going issues with worldwide shipping, the emphasis should be on drinking local more than ever before.

What is the one versatile BC wine you recommend for pairing this autumn?

Blue Mountain Reserve Pinot Noir 2017. Pinot Noir can go with fish and meat as well as comfort food for those crisp, cold nights.

Blue Mountain Vineyard & Cellars 2385 Allendale Road, Okanagan Falls MAP

If you could work in just one local winery for just one harvest, which would it be and why?

Little Engine in the Naramata Bench. Simply some of the best Pinot Noir in BC from a notoriously difficult varietal.

Little Engine Winery 851 Naramata Rd, Penticton, BC MAP

Can you recommend one local, emblematic-of-BC red wine for someone who didn’t even know that wine was made here? Why did you choose it?

Culmina Cabernet Franc 2017. Cabernet Franc should be the flagship varietal for BC in my opinion, and Culmina produces a very good example.

Culmina Family Estate Winery 4790 Wild Rose St., Oliver MAP

What about a white?

Foxtrot Chardonnay 2019. From a legendary winery, this Chardonnay is lightly oaky and everything a wine should be.

Foxtrot Vineyards 1201 Gawne Rd., Naramata, BC MAP

And finally, a rose?

I have to go with Joie Rose 2020. One of the first roses back in 2004 – a classic!

JoieFarm 2825 Naramata Rd MAP

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Vancouverites / Downtown

From Playing Hooky to Perfect Pearls: Ten Questions with Noon Jewellery

A brief but in-depth interview with Sophia Armstrong, the woman behind the locally made, quirky yet elegant jewellery brand.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Popular

Heads Up / Squamish

Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

Plan on hitting the road to Squamish this weekend for a special three-day-long birthday market, featuring 65 local vendors, Nov. 12-14th.

13 Places
Field Trip / Whistler

Eight Reasons to Spend Shoulder-Season In and Around Whistler

For those seeking a different sort of Whistler experience, going against the flow definitely has its perks.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Picking Grapes

See more from Picking Grapes
11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Picking Grapes

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

8 Places

The two chefs and avid wine-lovers take us through a journey of their most memorable BC wines.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Mt. Pleasant

Picking Grapes With Chris MacKay of Mt. Pleasant’s La Fabrique St-George

The Wine Director and Manager of the new winery and grocery maps out some of her favourite wines of the moment.