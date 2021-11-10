Pastry Chef Sought for CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures at Valemount Lodge

The Goods from CMH Valemount

Valemount, BC | With 50+ years of experience, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures has evolved into the world’s largest Heli-Skiing and Heli-Hiking company, operating 12 lodges in the winter and 3 in the summer throughout British Columbia, Canada. The business’s central office is located in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures is privileged to operate in the traditional territories of the Ktunaxa, Secwépemc, Syilx, and Stoney Nakoda Nations.

The CMH Mission is to guide our staff and guests through life changing mountain experiences.

Our Vision is to be recognized as the world leader of guided mountain experiences – by our guests, our employees, our partners, and our communities.

Our Principles:

▪ Safety as a cornerstone.

▪ Share our passion – every day.

▪ Always act with integrity.

▪ We work as a team.

▪ Aim for best.

▪ Balance our social, fiscal, and environmental responsibilities.



Position Title: Pastry Chef

Company Name: CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Reports To: Lodge Manager and Culinary Management Team

Location of Work: Valemount, British Columbia

Employee Type: Full-time, seasonal from late-November to late-April

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Number of Positions: 1

Date of Last Review: November 9, 2021

Desired Start Date: November 28, 2021

Position Overview

Our culinary team goes the extra mile to ensure our guests are nourished with incredible food, so they can enjoy their ski vacation to the fullest.

The Pastry Chef is responsible for executing high-quality breads and desserts – infusing fresh ingredients with a creative menu. If you thrive in a small kitchen in a remote setting, and you love to ski and be in the outdoors, this unique pastry chef opportunity may be for you.

This is a seasonal job opportunity. The CMH winter season runs from mid-November to late-April. Daily rate of pay is based on an 11-hour day, worked as a split shift. A typical schedule consists of 2 weeks on and 1 week off. Accommodation is available for staff joining our team.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

▪ Complete food orders, inventory controls, and food rotations.

▪ Review, plan, and coordinate menus with other members of the culinary team.

▪ Oversee the preparation of all aspects of the pastry program, including breads, baked goods, confections, and desserts.

▪ Oversee and supervise the regular cleaning and upkeep of the kitchen and baking area.

▪ Attend all staff and department meetings, as required, including pre-service line-ups.

▪ Respond to special requests and dietary needs in an attentive and effective manner.

▪ Dishes, dishes, and more dishes throughout each shift.

▪ Maintain a professional appearance and work area.

▪ Perform radio duty, as required, to support field operations.

▪ Willingness to assist other members of the lodge team, as needed.

▪ Follow OH&S, food safe, and WHMIS best-practices.

Minimum Qualifications

▪ Diploma or certificate in a culinary program.

▪ Red Seal Chef, or equivalent, preferred.

▪ Food Safe Certification.

▪ 5 years of culinary experience with varied exposure.

▪ 2+ years’ experience in menu planning and execution.

▪ Background in luxury hospitality or fine dining, preferred.

Competencies, Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Other Qualities

▪ Demonstrates integrity, discretion, and problem solving.

▪ Has clear attention-to-detail with a strong work ethic.

▪ Willingness to work long days and flexible to assist in other roles at the lodge, as needed.

▪ Able to communicate in an effective and timely manner, and openly receive and act on feedback.

▪ Able to work as a cohesive, high-functioning team to achieve goals.

▪ A passion for customer service excellence and providing a high-end guest experience.

▪ Take pride in hard work, strive for excellence, and anticipate guest needs.

▪ Proven ability to maintain professional working relationships with peers.

▪ Able to prioritize tasks in a complex and fast-paced environment with changing priorities.

▪ Trustworthy and self-directed in completing the core functions of the role.

▪ Sees tasks through to completion including follow-up on any identified issues.

Working Conditions

This type of culinary work is challenging and demanding. Successful staff are intrinsically motivated by a passion for food service and creating memorable experiences with our guests.

Work Environment:

▪ Able to lift, carry, or otherwise move and position up to 20 pounds on an occasional basis.

▪ Manual dexterity to operate job-specific equipment on a constant basis.

This job is in a remote area of British Columbia. Employees are required to find their own way to and from the lodge or helicopter staging area for work shifts.

▪ Able to work evenings, weekends, and holidays based on the needs of the business.

▪ CMH is committed to developing a rich culture, a diverse workforce, and a healthy work environment in which every employee is treated fairly and respected. Each employee will contribute to the company’s success while also having the opportunity to achieve their full potential as individuals.

Other Duties as Assigned

This position description is an overview of the scope of responsibilities for the role described above. With the evolution of CMH, the responsibilities of this position may change, as may the details that are associated with many of the tasks. During these times of change, this position requires the flexibility and willingness to accept new responsibilities and potentially transfer others.

Compensation

A competitive daily rate will be provided, along with 4% vacation pay and opportunities to heli-ski, as available. Further details will be discussed in a personal interview.

Benefits and Perks:

▪ Medical and dental benefit eligibility after 160 days worked.

▪ Group Savings Plan eligibility after 160 days worked.

▪ Food and accommodation provided while on work shifts.

**CMH is an equal opportunity employer**