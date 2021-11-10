Brunch Returns to Memphis Blues BBQ on Commercial Drive

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | The fall of Rome….The invention of the lightbulb….The return of brunch to Memphis Blues Commercial Drive….What do these have in common?

They are all GROUNDBREAKING historical events that have (or will) rock the pillars of civilization as we know it!

Brunch at Memphis isn’t a game people – it’s a movement. Don your finest eating attire, grab a mimosa, and join us on Saturdays and Sundays between noon and 3 PM for the culinary adventure of a lifetime.