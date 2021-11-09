KRAMPUSMARKT Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing, Dec. 3rd – 5th

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project are excited to announce the return of KRAMPUSMARKT – an old world-inspired Winter Market hosted by the one and only Krampus!

Featuring a brilliant lineup of exquisitely handmade goods curated by OH Studio Project, you can expect the unexpected & extraordinary and a fantastic choice of ceramics, jewellery, linens, baked goods, leather, cashmere and silk accessories, baskets, chocolate, florals, stationary, wall art, glass, coffee, clothing, and skincare from 30 unique artisans, as well as Beer/Cider/Wine Tastings.

Aja Billas Ceramics

Amara Blue Designs

Bronsino

Christine Moulson

Conscious Care

Daniel Breck / Wood Turning

eikcam ceramics

Flight Path Designs

Fourth Avenue Treats (Fri only)

The Hive Printing

Janine Breck Art

Jemma Van Osch / Glass

Kolton Babych Fine Jewellery

Kaortik

Marigold Collective

Mariko Ando

Melt Confectionary

Milklady Soap Co.

Minori Takagi / Glass Jewellery

Mixers and Elixirs

Morning Star Woolen

Peridot Event Design

Porchlight Press

Scandinazn

Skwálwen Botanicals

Subo Bakes (Sat + Sun only)

Sweetearth Photo

TOODLEBUNNY

Winterluxe Recycled Cashmere

KRAMPUSMARKET HOURS

Saturday December 4th, 11am-6pm

Sunday December 5th, 12-4pm

*Tickets $4 – includes a Beer/Cider/Wine Tasting

(under-18 free)

KRAMPUSMARKT Opening Reception

Friday December 6th, 6-10pm

Join us Friday night to get first dibs on one-of-a-kind creations and enjoy a festive evening.

*Tickets $12 – includes a beer, nibbles, & a gift

SAFETY

Proof of full vaccination is required for all guests and vendors. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5 when not seated.