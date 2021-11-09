KRAMPUSMARKT Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing, Dec. 3rd – 5th

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing
Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project are excited to announce the return of KRAMPUSMARKT – an old world-inspired Winter Market hosted by the one and only Krampus!
Featuring a brilliant lineup of exquisitely handmade goods curated by OH Studio Project, you can expect the unexpected & extraordinary and a fantastic choice of ceramics, jewellery, linens, baked goods, leather, cashmere and silk accessories, baskets, chocolate, florals, stationary, wall art, glass, coffee, clothing, and skincare from 30 unique artisans, as well as Beer/Cider/Wine Tastings.
Fourth Avenue Treats (Fri only)
Marigold Collective
Mariko Ando
Minori Takagi / Glass Jewellery
Subo Bakes (Sat + Sun only)
KRAMPUSMARKET HOURS
Saturday December 4th, 11am-6pm
Sunday December 5th, 12-4pm
*Tickets $4 – includes a Beer/Cider/Wine Tasting
(under-18 free)
KRAMPUSMARKT Opening Reception
Friday December 6th, 6-10pm
Join us Friday night to get first dibs on one-of-a-kind creations and enjoy a festive evening.
*Tickets $12 – includes a beer, nibbles, & a gift
SAFETY
Proof of full vaccination is required for all guests and vendors. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5 when not seated.
