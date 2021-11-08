COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Pair of Peated Whiskies from Odd Society Spirits

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Count on Odd Society Spirits to keep our liquor cabinet well-stocked with irresistible – almost illicitly so – and out-of-the-ordinary bottles of booze. The latest release from the East Van distillery is a pair of peated whiskies, showcasing peated malts sourced from two very different locales: Skagit Valley Washington and Scotland. Obviously, we’ll take one of each!

On the subtler side of the spectrum, the Washington version contains a slightly smokey, briny and ultimately accessible flavour profile that’s synonymous with its PNW environment; whereas the Scottish whisky has more of the traditional medicinal and syrupy qualities associated with the Islay style. Both clock in at 46% ABV. The releases are the first in Odd Society’s new Peat & Smoke whisky series.

For the non-connoisseur who is wondering what makes these whiskies so special: locally made peated whiskies are super rare due in part to strict restrictions imposed on BC Craft designated distilleries, as well as because of local peat moss protections. Add to that the notoriously overpowering nature of the peat flavour (to put it plainly, the clean-up process for the malting companies is a real b*tch). Distillers Joel McNichol and Gord Glanz, however, put their heads together and came up with the clever (and completely legal) solution of using imported peated malts to flavour their batches instead of using it in their mash. Cheers to that!

Bottles of the Washington and Scottish Peat whiskies (375ml, $40 each) will be available to purchase directly from the Odd Society distillery and select private liquor, beer and wine stores province-wide, as well as online, beginning on Friday, November 12th.