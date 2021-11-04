COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by local record label Pacific Rhythm in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine’ event (Friday, November 5th, 5-11pm at the Ellis Building).



Made in the USA out of enzyme washed cotton (aka super soft feeling, like they’re already well-worn), locally printed, and for sale from the Ellis for one night only ($40 each). If there are any t-shirts left over afterwards (highly unlikely, we’re guessing) the remainders will be made available via Pacific Rhythm’s online shop.

Get more details about the ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine’ party here.