15 Local Craft Ciders to Savour This Fall and Winter

To reflect the change in weather and tastes, we’ve updated our cider guide with a new list of local flavours to cozy up with during the dreary days and nights ahead…

Once again, we’ve turned to the BC cider community for their recommendations of which new and interesting ciders to sip on this season. Since several of these releases are limited to extremely small quantities we encourage you to treat this list as a treasure map to apple-y deliciousness.



The Bricker Cider Company Sunshine Coast 6642 Norwest Bay Rd., Sechelt MAP

Cranberry & Hops: BC Cranberry juice is co-fermented with BC apples and then dry hopped with Mandarina hops; a hop known particularly for it’s bitter orange flavours. A tart, delicious and seasonal twist on cranberry and orange!

What should we pair with it?

Roast dinner or any comfort food perfect for cold, wet and windy weather!

— Russell Moore, Head Cidermaker

The BX Press Cidery & Orchard 4667 East Vernon Rd., Vernon MAP

‘The Shotgun’: Ginger & Apricot. Our estate grown apples blended with Okanagan Apricot and whole grated ginger creates a delicious cider with tart notes of stone-fruit, warming, spicy ginger, and crisp refreshing cider.

What should we pair with it?

Pairs well with savoury, citrusy dishes such as fish tacos with cilantro, cumin, & lime.

— Missy, Cidermaker

Creek & Gully Cider The Okanagan 1053 Poplar Grove Rd. Penticton, BC MAP

I’m currently drinking our Goldie 2019 out of a coupe in front of the fire and feeling so cozy. Goldie’s our aged cider, eight months in neutral barrel and a year on its lees. It’s rich and fulsome with a soft texture, an acid tang and a fine bubble. Luxurious.

What should we pair with it?

My dream would be a full-on phantasmagoric Parisian Fruits de Mer shellfish tower! Goldie would be perfect with a plate of tiny briny Kusshi oysters adorned with a splash of lemon and fresh horseradish. Simple and classic.

— Kaleigh Jorgensen, Co-Owner

Dominion Cider Co. The Okanagan 102016 Gould Ave, Summerland, BC MAP

“Ever Closer Union” Cider with Crabapples: As the weather gets cooler we crave richer and more tannic ciders. Crabapples give a cider more structure to stand up to winter foods.

What should we pair with it?

While pork and apples sounds played out, it’s also hard to beat. A good quality pork chop with some root vegetables and waxy potatoes is exactly what I want with this cider.

— Mike Harris, Head Cidermaker & Orchardist

Fraser Valley Cider Company 22128 16th Ave., Langley MAP

I’d recommend our new release – Winter Spiced Cider. It’s an apple-forward cider subtly spiced with clove, allspice and orange peel.

What should we pair with it?

You could serve it mulled with a dash of apple brandy and it would make a great accompaniment to a charcuterie board.

— Rachel Bolongaro, Cidermaker

Merridale Cidery & Distillery The Islands 1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill MAP

I recommend our Yule Fuel cider for the fall and winter season this year. Yule Fuel is our seasonal release for the festive season. This mulled tasting drink blends our favourite Christmas spices with a semi-sweet cider. To get just the right Christmas notes on the nose, the spice extracts are made by hand using our cider brandy. This exquisite balance between cider, spirits and spices will warm your soul on crisp winter nights. Perfect for holiday memories.

What should we pair with it?

I recommend pairing the Yule Fuel with any kind of sweet bread dessert. At Merridale, we have a grilled cinnamon bun on our menu that pairs perfectly with the Yule Fuel. The cinnamon bun is made with Rhumb soaked apples and has lovely spiced toffee flavours which are complimented by the cinnamon, clove and nutmeg notes in the Yule Fuel. The sweetness of the cinnamon bun contrasts the full bodied tannins of the Yule Fuel which enhances the tart apple tannins of the cider and provides added depth to the cinnamon bun. The effervescent bubbles in the Yule Fuel help cut through the richness of the cinnamon bun and the result is a delicious, spicy finish to any meal.

— Bonnie Nethery, Front of House Manager

Nomad Cider The Okanagan 8011 Simpson Rd, Summerland, BC MAP

We’re going to put our Keeved in this winter one again. It’s our most prized cider and a testament to our love for international cider styles. A naturally sweeter cider with full apple flavour and balanced acidity. Made through the traditional French Keeving process resulting in an incomplete fermentation, leaving some residual sugar. Made exclusively with our own estate grown French and English cider apple varieties.

What should we pair with it?

Roast pork and turkey, wild mushroom crêpes, pheasant terrine, apple pie/crumble.

— Mike and Brad, Owners and Cidermakers

Riley's Cidery Bowen Island 620 Laura Rd., Bowen Island, BC MAP

Our fall/winter cider recommendation is Doppel Jack : Made from Quince grown in our orchard and blended with traditional bittersweet cider apple varieties. A brilliant fruit pairing that is tart and floral.

What should we pair with it?

Pairs well with anything savoury, chilli, mac and cheese or my new favourite Mulligatawny soup from Bowen Island’s Soup Fairy.

— Christine Hardie Co-Owner & Cidermaker

Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse The Islands 2487 Mt. St. Michael Rd., Saanichton MAP

Sassamanash is perfect for the autumn and winter season! This rosé cider combines the best British Columbia grown apples with the finest BC cranberries and hibiscus flowers resulting in a bright, balanced acidity that is drenched in autumn sweetness.

What should we pair with it?

Sassamanash was created to accompany your Holiday gatherings! Try it with Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas dinner and anything in between. Turkey or ham (or nut loaf as a vegetarian option) with mashed root veggies, grilled kale, and other seasonal goodness pairs perfectly with this holiday sipper. Sassamanash also pairs well with fresh fruits, salty snacks, and light desserts.

— Mariel Belmont, Sales & Marketing Specialist

Summerland Heritage Cider Co. The Okanagan 3113 Johnson St., Summerland MAP

This fall, I’ll recommend our Blackberry Mint cider. It’s one of my favourite flavour combinations with BC-grown blackberries and mint, with a bit of a cocktail vibe. It’s off-dry, balanced and refreshing with just a hint of mint.

What should we pair with it?

Fresh oysters with a squeeze of lemon would be a great pairing with this cider!

— Lauren Vollo, Co-owner & Cidermaker

Sunday Cider Sunshine Coast 1632 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Gibsons, BC MAP

Sunday Ciquette 4.6% abv. A resourceful cider made from re-hydrating pressed apple pomace and fermented with local Sunshine Coast honey. Light, crisp, and a little earthy with honey notes on the finish.

What should we pair with it?

Try this at brunch with waffles and fried chicken, or pair with some fancy schmancy crepes with apples and cheese.

— Clinton McDougall, Head Apple Crusher

Strange Fellows Brewing East Vancouver 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

ORCHARD English-style Dry Cider. Blending the classic Somerset cider varietal “Porter’s Perfection” with new world apples, brings structure and complexity to this balanced, woody, English-style dry cider. Its sweet aroma of ripe apple skins reminds us to honour the apple orchard’s spirit with a toast: We sing to thee, old apple tree,

And wish you fruit to bear.

Whoever knows if we will be

Here this time next year.

Grow strong and fare-the-well my friend

While merry we will be.

Everyone will take a sip

And toast your health old tree

What should we pair with it?

We love to open a bottle of ORCHARD as an aperitif before dinner to enjoy alongside a creamy cheese (favourite: “Lady Jane” from The Farm House Cheeses). With dinner, ORCHARD’s dry nature pairs perfectly with a creamy roasted cauliflower and cheese soup, or Quiche Lorraine.

— Christine Moulson, Brand – Storyteller

Taves Estate Cidery Abbotsford 333 Gladwin Rd. MAP

Vintage Blend is an oak-barrelled blend reminiscent of rich apples, toasty spices, vanilla, woody, toffee, and a a hint of Bourbon.

What should we pair with it?

Suggested pairings are Peking duck, Brazilian fish stew, cheese plate, lemon tart, and mocha ice cream.

— Kelsi Paul, Cidermaker

Untangled Craft Cider The Okanagan 725 MacKenzie Rd., Cawston, BC MAP

Cherry Cider from Klippers Untangled Craft Cider. Bing cherries and Mutsu apples play a key role in this old-world inspired cider. A bouquet of rosewood, vanilla and peppercorn is complemented by rich flavours of black cherry and red fruits on this medium bodied cider.

What should we pair with it?

This cider pairs perfectly with a roaring fire, a cozy blanket, and some dark chocolate!

— Emily MacKinnon, Barista at Klippers Marketplace and Cafe

Windfall Cider North Vancouver #101 - 250 E Esplanade (Opening soon) MAP

“Joyride” Session Cider. A small batch of Craft Cider made from a blend of 100% Pacific Northwest Apples. Easy drinking and balanced with engaging Granny Smith aromas and full of tangy flavors. With a moderate 5.5% ABV joyride will be your go to this winter.

What should we pair with it?

Ideally paired with savory chicken wings. nachos and perfect for your favorite bar snack.

— Nathaly Nairn, Founder