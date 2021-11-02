The Bench Announces New ‘Fall Grain Bag: Beers + Baked Goods’ Subscription Box

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | The Bench Bakehouse and their friends at Container Brewing present a delicious four-week subscription box celebrating grain. Each week you will receive one 4x473ml pack of fresh Container Brewing beer chosen by the brewer, along with a selection of goods from The Bench Bakehouse. Each week a different loaf of bread (or two) will be featured, working through The Bench’s most popular handcrafted sourdough breads and tasty classic baked treats.

Grain Bag ‘Stream’ Options:

#1 Beer & Bread, Bread, more Bread!

#2 Beer & Bread + Pastries!

SIGN UP ENDS NOVEMBER 7th. Starting November 10, your delicious weekly package can be picked up at Container Brewing (1216 Franklin St., Vancouver), offering the perfect opportunity to grab a pint and enjoy their warm and cozy tasting room. Or, opt to have your subscription delivered to your door (check Container’s delivery zone online). Delivery is offered by bicycle this season!

The cost is $50/per week inclusive of taxes, for a total of $200 for the four-week subscription with the full amount paid upfront. Packages will be ready for pickup each Wednesday (Nov 10, 17, 24 and Dec 1) during Container Brewing business hours, or delivered that afternoon.

More details and sign up at drinkcontainer.beer.