Memphis Blues BBQ Announces ‘Movember’ Promotion

Vancouver, BC | Since 2003, The Movember Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to towards the well-being of men worldwide.

The health issues that Movember addresses don’t only impact men – they impact everyone. Regardless of your mo-growing abilities, participating in this charitable event can make a big difference in the lives of many.

This year, the Memphis team is donating 10% of all proceeds from Elvis Platter sales. Grab your dearest men (and women) and come join the cause with a succulent feast.

Also, best of luck to one of our favourite Mo-Bros, @man_of_movember!

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
