Lamb to Ewe Announces New Product Range, Now Delivering Grass Fed Beef To Your Front Door

The Goods from Lamb to Ewe

Vancouver, BC | Lamb to Ewe is expanding their product offering to include premium New Zealand Beef.

The Pure South Handpicked range will be available for purchase (and free delivery across Metro Vancouver) online at www.lambtoewe.com. The launch of Lamb to Ewe’s premium grass fed beef program begins with a 21 Day Aged Whole Beef Tenderloin. now available for purchase exclusively online.

About the Pure South Handpicked Range

Handpicked 21 Day Aged Beef Tenderloin is aged to perfection and only the finest New Zealand grass fed beef will suffice. The end result achieves unprecedented levels of tenderness and flavour, creating an unsurpassed dining experience. Always grass fed, free range, farm assured, halal certified, raised without antibiotics + GMO free.