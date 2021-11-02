Beer Brief, Vol. 54

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

LUPPOLO | Got weekend plans? You do now! Luppolo Brewing is turning five years old this month, and they’re celebrating the milestone with a three-day-long extravaganza. Think new releases – including a special anniversary beer, ‘Evoluta V’ – plus several bottles unearthed from deep in the Luppolo cellar, Italian eats, musical entertainment and a spotlight on stouts. Not sure which day(s) to block off on your schedule? Make an informed decision by checking out the descriptions of each days’ event here.



Nov. 5-7 | Various times | Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

Nov. 11-12 | TBA | Bricklayer Brewing #101 - 46126 Yale Rd. MAP

| The latest in Chilliwack b-day news: family brewery Bricklayer Brewing is turning one-year-old this month! Stay tuned to the Bricklayer Instagram feed for more details about their first birthday party, slated for November 12-13th, as they develop. Also, in the meantime you can get acquainted with the awesome female force that is co-owner Megan McDonald by watching her recent Pecha Kucha talk here

CONTAINER BREWING | What’s a Doppelfeist? You’ll have to head on over to Container Brewing on November 20-21st to find out! In short, it’s what the East Van brewery has dubbed their second anniversary party. The festivities are broken down into four three-hour-long sessions, divided into two slightly different iterations: one featuring a 30-minute comedy intermission, and the other a quiz break. Tickets are $80 each, including all of your beverages, a sandwich, all of the entertainment and more. Get yours here.

Nov. 20-21 | Various times | Container Brewing | $80 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

Île Sauvage Brewing 2960 Bridge St. MAP

Storm Brewing 310 Commercial Dr. MAP

| In bygone birthday news: last weekend Ile Sauvage Brewing Co. marked three years of being in the brewery biz. Happy belated to them! If, like us, you’re also late to news of the celebration, then consider taking our queue by picking up a can of ‘La Tarte’ Sour Brown Ale w/Pumpkin and having a seasonal toast to the Victoria-based brewery from the coziness of your own abode. Find out how/where to get your own here | And while we’re on that train of thought: if getting into the spirit of the season involves tasting as many local pumpkin beers as possible, then don’t forget to add Storm Brewing’s to your list. After 27 years of holding out, whilst continuing to brew some of Vancouver’s most memorable and wackiest beers, the East Van OGs have recently released their first ever ‘Pumpkin Pie’ Ale , available in tall can format from the brewery. Needless to say, our expectations are set pretty high for this one…

VICTORIA | Exciting news for Vancouver Islanders: the opening of Superflux’s highly anticipated new project, Superflux {Cabana}, is just around the corner! According to their latest IG post, construction of the 110-seat space is complete and the team has been fully stacked. If this is the first you’re hearing about {Cabana}, expect an expansion of the Superflux concept – aka, more “cool shit” and “happyness” – including a full bar and kitchen putting out eats to complement the Superflux beers you’ve come to love, and a swanky retro-inspired restaurant complete with patio to enjoy it all in. Stay tuned for the official opening date announcement here.

Superflux {Cabana} (Opening soon) Upstairs, 804 Broughton St. MAP

HERITAGE ALES | Recently spotted around town: two brews from Heritage Ales, a new project brewing out of the Settlement Building, putting out beers inspired by local history. So far, Heritage have released a ‘Highway 86’ West Coast IPA to commemorate the titular Expo 86 transportation exhibit, as well as paid homage to a beloved bygone music venue with their ‘Smilin Buddha’ Saison. Keep an eye out for more details about the fledgling brewery by following them on Instagram. And, more importantly, get a taste of the beers, directly from the source, via their online shop.

Heritage Ales 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

CRAFT BEER ATLAS | In anticipation of the grey, rainy days and long, chilly nights ahead – perfect for getting cozy with some tasty local brews – we’ve recently added two new entries to Scout’s ever-growing Craft Beer Atlas: North Van’s Streetcar Brewing and Coast Mountain Brewing in Whistler. Looking for more drinking inspiration? Head over here.