Ask For Luigi Rings in 8th Birthday with ‘Greatest Hits’ Menu Features

The Goods from Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of its 8th anniversary on November 8th, Vancouver favourite Ask for Luigi will be featuring three of their greatest hits from years gone by from November 5 to November 8.

In honour of their Champagne birthday, the featured drink will be a Sbagliato (Prosecco, sweet vermouth, campari, soda) for $13, with bocconcini fritti ($16) on offer for antipasti and a pasta feature of radiatore with rabbit ragu, pancetta and leeks ($30).

Each feature will be available to order à la carte alongside Ask for Luigi’s current menu for dinner, dine-in service only.

Reservations encouraged, and are available on Tock.