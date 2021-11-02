You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

Scout recently reported that Commercial Drive’s Kin Kao was on the verge of opening their sister restaurant Kin Kao Song in Mount Pleasant. At that time, we were focused on the room and the opening dates (story here).

This week we zero in on the food.

The below pictures came from our visit to Kin Kao Song during a staff training session earlier this week. While we didn’t stay long enough to work our way through the full menu, we tasted enough to know we are heading back as soon as we can to finish the job. So far, standout dishes include: taro fries, shrimp toast, lemongrass chicken wings, crispy tofu, fruit salad, Yam Som-o (Pomelo prawn salad) and Kor Moo Yang (pork jowl). Pictures below.

Kin Kao Song opens Thursday, November 4th and we’re betting it’s going to be busy. Daily 5pm – 10pm (CLOSED Tues/Wed). No reservations. Walk-ins only.

  • That's Sweet (charred pineapple cubes muddled with coconut cream, shaken over dark rum) | Kin Kao Song
    That's Sweet (charred pineapple cubes muddled with coconut cream, shaken over dark rum) | Kin Kao Song
  • Tarro Fries | Kin Kao Song
    Tarro Fries | Kin Kao Song
  • Mixed Nuts | Kin Kao Song
    Mixed Nuts | Kin Kao Song
  • By the glass... | Kin Kao Song
    By the glass... | Kin Kao Song
  • Beef Satay | Kin Kao Song
    Beef Satay | Kin Kao Song
  • Beef Satay | Kin Kao Song
    Beef Satay | Kin Kao Song
  • Shrimp Toast | Kin Kao Song
    Shrimp Toast | Kin Kao Song
  • Sidekick, dining companion, and natural wine enthusiast, JM
    Sidekick, dining companion, and natural wine enthusiast, JM
  • Sneaky crispy bird's eye chilli | Kin Kao Song
    Sneaky crispy bird's eye chilli | Kin Kao Song
  • Shrimp Toast | Kin Kao Song
    Shrimp Toast | Kin Kao Song
  • To start ...Kin Kao Song
    To start ...Kin Kao Song
  • Crispy tofu and house tamarind sauce | Kin Kao Song
    Crispy tofu and house tamarind sauce | Kin Kao Song
  • Yam Som-o: Pomelo prawn salad | Kin Kao Song
    Yam Som-o: Pomelo prawn salad | Kin Kao Song
  • Lemongrass Chicken Wings | Kin Kao Song
    Lemongrass Chicken Wings | Kin Kao Song
  • Betel leaf wrapped prawns | Kin Kao Song
    Betel leaf wrapped prawns | Kin Kao Song
  • Lemongrass Chicken Wings | Kin Kao Song
    Lemongrass Chicken Wings | Kin Kao Song
  • Crispy tofu and house tamarind sauce | Kin Kao Song
    Crispy tofu and house tamarind sauce | Kin Kao Song
  • Kor Moo Yang (grilled pork jowel) | Kin Kao Song
    Kor Moo Yang (grilled pork jowel) | Kin Kao Song
  • Seasonal fruit salad | Kin Kao Song
    Seasonal fruit salad | Kin Kao Song
Kin Kao Mt. Pleasant
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
317 East Broadway (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song
Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Definitive Records / Mt. Pleasant

Sharif Sharifi Shares His Definitive Records

The co-owner and operator of cool Mt. Pleasant cafe , Coffee Roastery Modus, tells us how his discerning tastes translate from coffee and into the sonic sphere...

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Mt. Pleasant

Picking Grapes With Chris MacKay of Mt. Pleasant’s La Fabrique St-George

The Wine Director and Manager of the new winery and grocery maps out some of her favourite wines of the moment.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Most nearby restaurants were allowed temporary patio permits. Wallflower was denied theirs, but it hasn't broken their spirit.

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

You Should Know

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Long, Explosive Relationship With Halloween

Christine Hagemoen dials back the local clock to understand how and why our city associates Halloween with fireworks.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Previous
Lamb to Ewe Announces New Product Range, Now Delivering Grass Fed Beef To Your Front Door
Next
The Bench Announces New ‘Fall Grain Bag: Beers + Baked Goods’ Subscription Box

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This ‘Chicken Parm’ Sandwich (Especially if You’re From Toronto)

Served from the new Burdy food truck, these 'chicken parm' sandwiches will make homesick Torontonians happy.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try One of the Most Interesting Cocktails on Commercial Drive

Bartender Felipe Torres of La Mezcaleria has created a line-up of drinks with one that stands out for its street food inspiration.

You Need To Try This / Squamish

You Need to Try the Decadent Doughnuts at Squamish’s New Fox & Oak

We recently popped in for our first taste of the new shop on our way up to one of our usual camps. We were not disappointed.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.