A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

Scout recently reported that Commercial Drive’s Kin Kao was on the verge of opening their sister restaurant Kin Kao Song in Mount Pleasant. At that time, we were focused on the room and the opening dates (story here).

This week we zero in on the food.

The below pictures came from our visit to Kin Kao Song during a staff training session earlier this week. While we didn’t stay long enough to work our way through the full menu, we tasted enough to know we are heading back as soon as we can to finish the job. So far, standout dishes include: taro fries, shrimp toast, lemongrass chicken wings, crispy tofu, fruit salad, Yam Som-o (Pomelo prawn salad) and Kor Moo Yang (pork jowl). Pictures below.

Kin Kao Song opens Thursday, November 4th and we’re betting it’s going to be busy. Daily 5pm – 10pm (CLOSED Tues/Wed). No reservations. Walk-ins only.