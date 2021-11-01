TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

What a delight it was to chat with Shira Blustein. She’s been a prominent figurehead in the Vancouver restaurant community since her acclaimed restaurant Acorn first opened. Awards, accolades and praise, both locally and globally, have come to her and her team for the excellent food and drink they continue to provide. My co-host of this podcast, Mickey, is even an employee now, and he’s really enjoyed every second of being on the team. But, not to just discuss her restaurant, Shira has a new cookbook on the horizon, aptly titled Acorn – Vegetables Re-Imagined: Seasonal Recipes from Root to Stem. It’s dropping at all bookstores near you on November 9th. With this exciting development, we discussed how this book came about, the process of getting it off the ground, what’s in it and who this book is for. We also chatted about animal welfare practises and the rise of vegetarian restaurants. This a fun and really informative interview. Shira brings a wonderful candid energy. You’re sure to laugh a few times as well. I hope you enjoy.