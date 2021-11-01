Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

What a delight it was to chat with Shira Blustein. She’s been a prominent figurehead in the Vancouver restaurant community since her acclaimed restaurant Acorn first opened. Awards, accolades and praise, both locally and globally, have come to her and her team for the excellent food and drink they continue to provide. My co-host of this podcast, Mickey, is even an employee now, and he’s really enjoyed every second of being on the team. But, not to just discuss her restaurant, Shira has a new cookbook on the horizon, aptly titled Acorn – Vegetables Re-Imagined: Seasonal Recipes from Root to Stem. It’s dropping at all bookstores near you on November 9th. With this exciting development, we discussed how this book came about, the process of getting it off the ground, what’s in it and who this book is for. We also chatted about animal welfare practises and the rise of vegetarian restaurants. This a fun and really informative interview. Shira brings a wonderful candid energy. You’re sure to laugh a few times as well. I hope you enjoy.

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

How To Cook Vancouver / Main Street

We Tried to Make Trafiq’s Decadent ‘Chunky Monkey’ at Home

Though easy enough, this recipe does require some forethought due to the lengthy chill time before and after baking.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Schnitzel Sandwich on a Beer Mustard Wiped Pretzel Bun

Ordering a simple dish in a high end restaurant might feel basic, but it's always fun to see how talented chefs tackle the ordinary.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Popular

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

You Should Know

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Long, Explosive Relationship With Halloween

Christine Hagemoen dials back the local clock to understand how and why our city associates Halloween with fireworks.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Previous
Street Auntie Aperitivo House Seeks Servers for Nov. 6th Event
Next
Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking Worker Shortages With James Iranzad and Ian Tostenson

It's in the news everywhere. Restaurants are hurting for workers. This issue isn't new. In this episode we speak with Gooseneck Hospitality Co-Owner James Iranzad and BCRFA CEO Ian Tostenson.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Three Local Wine Pros Talk Forest Fires, Climate Change and More

Winemakers Alan Dickinson and Richard Kanazawa are joined by sommelier Christina Hartigan to dish on all things local wine.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking the Future of Magic Mushrooms and Their Therapeutic Uses

Spencer Hawkswell is the CEO of a new non-profit called TheraPsil, which he co-found with psychotherapist Dr. Bruce Tobin.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking Shop With Bartenders James Grant and Jeff Savage

In this episode, two award-winning bartenders get into the nitty gritty of their trade and why they love it so much.