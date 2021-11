The Goods from Street Auntie Aperitivo House

Vancouver, BC | We are in need of 4 servers, preferably with previous serving experience, for an upcoming private catering event. The details are as follows:

Date: November 6th, 2021

Time: 10am to 4pm

Location: West Vancouver

Size of party: 100

This job is a cash job. Interested candidates can get in touch with us at hello@streetauntie.com to inquire.