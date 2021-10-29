Community News / East Vancouver

Five Questions About Zero Waste with Livlite Founder, Grace Kennedy

Portrait

The Goods from Livlite

Vancouver, BC | Zero waste often is interpreted as an absolute. At Livlite, Vancouver’s zero waste grocery delivery service, zero waste is an aspiration.

“I think a lot of people can’t connect with the term zero waste. It appears as an insurmountable goal, as if you have to become that person that keeps a year’s worth of waste in one mason jar. That’s not what we’re about. At Livlite we’re about making low-waste shopping convenient without having to compromise on having high quality groceries in your home”. – Grace Kennedy, Livlite Founder.

So what exactly does shopping zero waste look like…

1) What does your fridge look like? What swaps were the easiest to make?

My fridge has lots of jars of refills of kimchi, Spread’em Kitchen, hot sauce, olives…there’s so many Livlite refills. I also have whatever is fresh from the field from local farms like Hannah Brook and North Arm. Today that’s sunchokes, purple potatoes and brussels sprouts.

2) What products do you find hardest to swap?

Crackers. I eat so many crackers. Livlite has the cheese, but crackers that aren’t artisanal that you won’t feel bad eating tons of are something we’ve met challenges sourcing.

3) The holidays are notoriously wasteful, what recommendations do you have for people looking for low waste solutions?

Getting creative while gift giving can be easy. I’d say go to local businesses and find quality goods. Upcycle boxes, gift bags and paper for wrapping gifts. Also, Livlite is releasing a holiday box next month that is zero waste and full of locally made products.

4) What about produce? Do you find it hard to shop/source locally throughout the fall and winter when it’s not ideal growing conditions?

We’re in the season of sheet pan roasts, stews and soups. There are so many local squash and other root veggie variations to try right now.

5) What local companies are making low waste easy?

Most of our suppliers! 85% of our suppliers are local and work with us to decrease packaging waste in our supply chain. Not to mention, all the plant-based innovation we have in Vancouver, they really have a low footprint.

Livlite
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1114 E Pender St. | WEBSITE
