Vancouver’s ‘Kafka’s’ Now Roasting Coffee

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC, | Kafka’s Coffee dishes on new line of in-house roasted coffee with a short video. The first Kafka’s Coffee location opened in 2010 with an enduring goal of serving quality coffee to the Mount Pleasant community. To complement their three Vancouver locations and coffee truck and bring a whole new level of service to their devoted community of enthusiastic coffee lovers, Kafka’s is taking the next step of sourcing and roasting their own coffee.

Focusing on fresh-crop coffee and longstanding relationships with farmers and importers, Kafka’s will be roasting beans weekly and serving their proprietary coffee and espresso at all three shops, with bags available for brewing at home or office. They also plan on tapping into the wholesale market with coffees specifically roasted for cafés and restaurants. Harvested in 2021 from Ethiopia and Guatemala, Kafka’s inaugural batches of single-origin beans spotlight their seasonal approach to coffee sourcing. Different fresh-crop beans sourced directly from farmers around the globe will be offered in conjunction with following each region’s individual harvest season; Kafka’s have already secured their next coffees from Colombia and El Salvador.

Kafka’s Coffee Roasting current lineup:

Espresso Blend

Brazil and Ethiopia beans provide cherry, cocoa, cardamom, and demerara sugar notes. This espresso shows lots of sweetness and balanced acidity. Beautiful as a straight shot or with steamed milk.

Ethiopia

A prototypical washed Ethiopian coffee, Yirgacheffe Kochere heirloom varietal is grown at a high elevation and has notes of jasmine, bergamot, and rosehips. Kafka’s has been serving this coffee for years, and now they have developed their own take on the roast profile.

Guatemala

Red Bourbon cultivar from Milagro El Crucero is grown at an elevation of 1700 MASL and washed. Producer Juan Villatoro and his family are regular competitors at the Cup of Excellence. This classic coffee style of Huehuetenango is praised for its mild body and rich characteristics of tangerine, caramel, and malt with sparkling acidity.

Simpler Times Blend

A versatile, delicious, and crushable coffee, Simpler Times is a blend of carefully selected beans with classic and familiar coffee flavours. This balanced coffee is great on its own and pairs gracefully with food—best enjoyed with one of Kafka’s savoury breakfast sandwiches or famous chocolate-chip cookies.

Available now at all three locations and for online purchase at kafkascoffee.ca, Kafka’s Coffee Roasting beans are priced between $20 and $24, and packaged in 340 g bags for at-home brewing. Kafka’s launched a new online store in conjunction with their coffee release, selling Kafka’s beans and merch along with ESPRO Bloom pour-over coffee brewing systems. Wholesale inquiries can also be made through the website.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting Main Street 2525 Main St. MAP

Kafka's (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way MAP