The Keefer Bar Announces New Daily Hours, ‘Day of The Dead’ in The Keefer Yard

Vancouver, BC | Some exciting news: it’s been a long time since the inside of The Keefer Bar has been open everyday, but starting November 1st, it will be!

New operating hours for the bar will be as follows:

Sunday-Wednesday | 7pm-12am

Thursday | 5pm-12am

Friday+Saturday | 5pm-1am

We’re looking forward to having guests join us for an apothecary themed experience featuring all of our classic Keefer cocktails (Dragonfly, Rosemary Gimlet, Skeleton Kiss etc.), plus a seasonal featured cocktail menu (try the ‘Frankensteiner’: Reposado Tequila, cocoa nib, amaretto, lime, coconut, genmaicha, egg white, ube)

We can’t wait to see friendly faces and old friends once again. This opening has been long-awaited and we couldn’t be more ready for it!



We’ve teamed up with Volcan Tequila to host a Day of the Dead event in The Keefer Yard. Here’s how the day looks:

November 2nd | 4pm-12am

-Featured Volcan Tequila Cocktails

-Top Rope Birria POPUP – we’ve had them in The Yard in the past and they were a HUGE hit! Delicious, cheesy & meaty.

-Mariachi Band from 6pm-9pm

-A stationary bicycle guests can ride which will blend their margaritas!