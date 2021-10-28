Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Portrait

On Saturday, November 6th, the Chinatown Storytelling Centre is officially welcoming the public into its new space at 168 East Pender Street.

Sharing the wealth of Chinese Canadian narratives from the late 19th century and leading up to the present day, the Centre promises to be an invaluable, evolving national institution. As the only purpose-built, permanent cultural space of its kind in the entire country, it will also be setting a new precedent for Canada’s acknowledgement and sharing of its Chinese Canadian history.

Years in the works, the Chinatown Storytelling Centre features a curated collection of photos, videos, and historical objects, with contributions from across the nation, amounting to over 100 diverse perspectives, and highlighting the Vancouver Chinatown community. The building includes exhibits and historically inspired interactive displays, as well as a theatre for screening in-house and community productions, and archival footage. For those seeking an even more immersive experience, the Centre has also launched their own Augmented Reality app.

But all of this is only the beginning. The space, which is at the heart of Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s cultural revitalization efforts, is designed to inspire new conversations and ideas, as much as being a place of commemoration.

Be a part of history in the making by planning your visit to the Chinatown Storytelling Centre ASAP, and keep up to date with all of the details here.

Chinatown Storytelling Centre
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
168 East Pender St. | 604-225-0055 | WEBSITE
The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

2 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Inaugural ‘Fire Dragon Festival’ Happening in Chinatown This Weekend

Join in the community healing process and help set a positive precedent by joining in on the Chinatown festivities from Sept 24-26.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Paul Wong’s New Book ‘Occupying Chinatown’ Launching this September

On September 11th, head to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden for the artist's limited-edition hardcover book release.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

Local artist Lam Wong talks about the historical inspirations behind his original multimedia art installation...

Track and Food / Chinatown

TRACK & FOOD // Alex Black Dishes on the Imminent BLND TGER Dumpling Shop

In this episode, first time restaurateur Alex Black talks opening during Covid, the legacy of Mamie Taylor's, and living a good life.

Diner / Chinatown

New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’ Taking Shape on East Georgia Street

Sean Heather's move from the heart of Gastown to the edge of Chinatown is looking good and getting closer to launch.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Concept Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Throws Dinner Parties All November

Cool Things We Want / North Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Warm Up With a Sons of Vancouver ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’

Each calendar includes two dozen miniature bottles of cask strength whiskies and liqueurs - the gray and rainy days are about to get a lot more interesting!

Previous
New Vegetarian Concept Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown
Next
The Keefer Bar Announces New Daily Hours, ‘Day of The Dead’ in The Keefer Yard

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Coffee Announces New In-House Roasted Coffee Line-Up

After months of roasting on the sly out of the former Agro Roasters spot on Clark Drive, the local coffee chain is now ready to release their own line-up of single-origins and blends...

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

From October 22-24th check out “Endless, Numbered”, the new solo exhibit by Vancouver Island artist, Sally Podmore.

2 Places
Heads Up

Four VIFF Flicks to Watch Online (and One In-Theatre Only) This Long Weekend

With the 40th annual Vancouver International Film Festival winding down on Monday, October 11th, we scrambled to put together this list of a handful of picks to watch whilst tripping out on tryptophan.

Heads Up

Tune In to the Vancouver Art Book Fair’s 2021 Digital Fair, Oct. 18-26th

Attention art appreciators, word nerds, book buffs and publication lovers: the annual celebration of the art of publishing returns this month for its second online edition.