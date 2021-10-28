The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

On Saturday, November 6th, the Chinatown Storytelling Centre is officially welcoming the public into its new space at 168 East Pender Street.

Sharing the wealth of Chinese Canadian narratives from the late 19th century and leading up to the present day, the Centre promises to be an invaluable, evolving national institution. As the only purpose-built, permanent cultural space of its kind in the entire country, it will also be setting a new precedent for Canada’s acknowledgement and sharing of its Chinese Canadian history.

Years in the works, the Chinatown Storytelling Centre features a curated collection of photos, videos, and historical objects, with contributions from across the nation, amounting to over 100 diverse perspectives, and highlighting the Vancouver Chinatown community. The building includes exhibits and historically inspired interactive displays, as well as a theatre for screening in-house and community productions, and archival footage. For those seeking an even more immersive experience, the Centre has also launched their own Augmented Reality app.



But all of this is only the beginning. The space, which is at the heart of Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s cultural revitalization efforts, is designed to inspire new conversations and ideas, as much as being a place of commemoration.

Be a part of history in the making by planning your visit to the Chinatown Storytelling Centre ASAP, and keep up to date with all of the details here.