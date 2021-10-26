Community News / Downtown

30 Days of Cocktail Classics Grace ‘Uva’ Guests All November Long

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | With the Halloween season about to make it’s crescendo, Uva wants to wind the clocks back to a more simpler time and visit the very foundation of what mixology was built upon. Each patron will be enveloped with rich cocktail history in every sip, as each one of our 30 cocktails tells a story of what contribution it made to the modern cocktail scene and the many drinks it has inspired since their inception.

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Menu Preview

Classic Martini
Tanqueray, House Blend Dry Vermouth
$10-$12 | Nov 1st

Adonis
Tio Pepe, Cocchi Torino, Orange Bitters
$10-$12 | Nov 2nd

Bramble
Tanqueray, Lemon Juice, Sugar Syrup, Crème De Mure
$10-$12 | Nov 3rd

A few of us behind the bar were debating the best classics of all time but none of us could come to an agreement so we each jotted down our top 30 cocktails and compared notes. We saw quite a few similarities and we thought, “Why not make them all, every day of the month?”, because classics really are the foundation of every good cocktail. From that, the idea came about to create the 30 classics of November as a fall cocktail advent calendar. It wasn’t easy, but we hope all will enjoy the list of our favourite all time classics.” —Stephen Sherry, Bar Manager

The Bar Team

Bar manager, Stephen Sherry – @stephensherry12
Head bartender, Noah Abramson – @noah.abramson
Head server, Shyann Gilmour – @shyanngilmour

Uva Classics “How To” Instagram Reels

During the entire month of November, Uva will not only be posting pictures of each classic cocktail that will be highlighted that day, but also include a Instagram Reels video. This will guide and demonstrate how guests can make these legendary drinks themselves should they want to impress friends when the rolling cocktail bar comes strolling through. The reels will be complete with ingredients needed, plus step by step instructions so anyone will be able to follow along.

