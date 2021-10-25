Which Responsibly Managed Fish to Seek Out During the Month of November

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on which seafood to seek out for the month of November…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Halibut, Pacific (Hippoglossus stenolepis), Wild MSC fishery (Canada Pacific Halibut), Longline, British Columbia.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Pacific Halibut from Canada and the USA have excellent management practices which include 100% at-sea monitoring, rigorous catch limits, and minimum size requirements to ensure no overfishing occurs within this fishery. In addition, they have strict reporting requirements to ensure limits on any bycatch within this fishery. Did you know that Pacific Halibut can live to be over 50 years old?! Although their age can make this species vulnerable to fishing pressure, proper regulation has made this fishery a great model for sustainability and Pacific Halibut stocks are at historically high levels.

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.