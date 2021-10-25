Sous Chef-In-Residence Sought for New ‘LunchLAB’ School Program

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Everyone deserves access to healthy land, food, and community. That’s why Fresh Roots and Growing Chefs! are teaming up to help kids and youth learn how to grow, cook, and share healthy food at lunch. This is LunchLAB, a new program created in partnership with schools, teachers, parents, the City of Vancouver and two innovative charities looking to ensure that everyone has access to healthy school food.

Application Deadline: October 27th, applications will be reviewed immediately upon receipt.

Position Dates: November 8th – June 30, 2020 – Renewed Annually.

*Please note this role will follow the Vancouver School Year Calendar, with a two-week closure in March and in December.

Learn more and apply here.