Something Wicked This Way Comes to Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Wickedly delicious chocolatey treats have arrived at Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) in time for Halloween indulgence. Shop in-store or online for milk chocolate Jack-o’-lantern lollies filled with spellbinding pumpkin spice caramel, and a charming Jack-o’-lantern statue enchanted with a howling wolf silhouette and a sinfully good caramel truffle. These spooky chocolate showpieces are made exclusively with Cacao Barry chocolate and available for a limited time.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Halloween Treats

Jack-o’-Lantern Lollies, $4.

Jack-o’-Lantern Statue, $25.

Halloween Combo, $35: One Jack-o’-lantern statue and three Jack-o’-lantern lollies.


Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s 2021 Halloween offerings are available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Orders for seasonal treats, cakes, macarons, and chocolate boxes can be placed online at monparis.ca/monparis-shop, in person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, or by phone at 604-564-5665.

