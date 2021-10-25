Community News / Downtown

Gotham Bar Manager, Taylor Smith, Shares His ‘Storm Watching’ Winter Cocktail Recipe

Portrait

The Goods from Gotham Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | “It’s always fun to use non-traditional ingredients for a winter cocktail. I chose to start with anejo tequila, an unexpected spirit for a cocktail in the cooler months. But with a hint of maple and a touch of our house made coffee liqueur, it really delivers a well balanced, alcohol forward tone for this drink. A delicious sip for those cold winter evenings.”

Storm Watching

2oz Hornitos Black Barrel anejo tequila
.25oz Fernet Branca
1/8oz (or one barspoon) maple syrup
.25oz House made coffee liqueur
2 dashes black walnut bitters

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass for 15 seconds then strain in rocks glass over large ice cube.
Zest a large grapefruit peel over the glass then drop in for garnish.

Housemade coffee liqueur
1 cup or 250ml water
1 cup or 250ml sugar
1 cup or 250ml espresso
1 cup or 250ml white rum
3-4 dashes vanilla extract
1 oz Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur or 1/4 whole dried ancho (to taste for spice)

Combine all ingredients in saucepan and bring to a boil. Take off heat and refrigerate overnight.

Gotham Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
615 Seymour St. | 604-605-8282 | WEBSITE
Gotham Steakhouse Unveils New Take-Out Dinner Package for Father’s Day

