Gotham Bar Manager, Taylor Smith, Shares His ‘Storm Watching’ Winter Cocktail Recipe

The Goods from Gotham Steakhouse
Vancouver, BC | “It’s always fun to use non-traditional ingredients for a winter cocktail. I chose to start with anejo tequila, an unexpected spirit for a cocktail in the cooler months. But with a hint of maple and a touch of our house made coffee liqueur, it really delivers a well balanced, alcohol forward tone for this drink. A delicious sip for those cold winter evenings.”
Storm Watching
2oz Hornitos Black Barrel anejo tequila
.25oz Fernet Branca
1/8oz (or one barspoon) maple syrup
.25oz House made coffee liqueur
2 dashes black walnut bitters
Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass for 15 seconds then strain in rocks glass over large ice cube.
Zest a large grapefruit peel over the glass then drop in for garnish.
Housemade coffee liqueur
1 cup or 250ml water
1 cup or 250ml sugar
1 cup or 250ml espresso
1 cup or 250ml white rum
3-4 dashes vanilla extract
1 oz Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur or 1/4 whole dried ancho (to taste for spice)
Combine all ingredients in saucepan and bring to a boil. Take off heat and refrigerate overnight.
