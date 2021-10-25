Dachi Throws Dinner Parties All November

The Goods from Dachi

Vancouver, BC | Back again for a second year, we are hosting paired dinners each week in November. Every Saturday + Sunday we invite you to indulge in an evening of food and beverage that play into the theme of the week. We’ve picked fun and rare wines/sake to go along with the playful plates the kitchen has put together, and we’ll talk + pour you through it all! Each week is personal to us, and we’re looking forward to sharing the evenings with you!

Nov 6/7

Wish we were there…Again

Loire Dinner

One more time!

As one of the regions we would all love to visit as a team, we have decided to bring the Loire Valley to us….again! Join us for a night inspired by one of the most delicious places -for both its food and wine. Enjoy a 5 course tasting menu paired with some of our favourite + new Loire Valley wines.

On se voit là-bas!

Nov 13/14

PonPon

Regional Japanese Dinner

PonPon! The word for a happily full belly.

Join us for Chef Ben’s regionally inspired Japanese tasting menu. Ben grew up in Japan and is bringing a little taste of home to Dachi for the weekend. With dishes inspired from his childhood, we’ll be exploring a few regions including Kansai + Kyushu (where his family lives).

5 courses will be paired regionally with sake from the area by Miki. Expect some natural craft sake and rare bottles we’ve been keeping.

Nov 20/21

Palwaar

Fijian + Indian + Nepalese Dinner

Palwaar! Means family.

Chef Nicole brings flavours to Dachi that we’re excited to share. Her parents were both born in Fiji, but their heritage comes from India and Nepal. She grew up with many different influences in the kitchen and has created a 5-course tasting menu inspired from her family’s recipes. The dishes she’s made so far are layers of flavours and spice, so exciting and unique, it’s going to be a memorable meal. We’ll be pouring some fun natural wine to go with each course, and we can’t wait to share the pairings with you! We hope you feel the same kind of comfort and love we get everyday from Nicole’s cooking.

Nov 27/28

Seafood Circus!

Coastal Dinner

It’s a coastal bonanza! We truly are lucky to have access to some of the best seafood in the world.

Enjoy a 5 course tasting menu using seasonally and sustainably focused seafood from our province. Expect fresh scallops, squid ink pasta, and uni on toast to name a few. We’ll have some fun + exclusive natural wine’s pouring alongside. Mineral whites? Salty skin contact? Sparkling? – Yes!

It’s fresh, it’s decadent, it’s a seafood circus!

It is just one seating per evening, and space is limited. Tickets are booked through Tock. $145/pp for food + pairings.

