Dachi Throws Dinner Parties All November

Vancouver, BC | Back again for a second year, we are hosting paired dinners each week in November. Every Saturday + Sunday we invite you to indulge in an evening of food and beverage that play into the theme of the week. We’ve picked fun and rare wines/sake to go along with the playful plates the kitchen has put together, and we’ll talk + pour you through it all! Each week is personal to us, and we’re looking forward to sharing the evenings with you!

Nov 6/7
Wish we were there…Again
Loire Dinner
One more time!
As one of the regions we would all love to visit as a team, we have decided to bring the Loire Valley to us….again! Join us for a night inspired by one of the most delicious places -for both its food and wine. Enjoy a 5 course tasting menu paired with some of our favourite + new Loire Valley wines.
On se voit là-bas!

Nov 13/14
PonPon
Regional Japanese Dinner
PonPon! The word for a happily full belly.
Join us for Chef Ben’s regionally inspired Japanese tasting menu. Ben grew up in Japan and is bringing a little taste of home to Dachi for the weekend. With dishes inspired from his childhood, we’ll be exploring a few regions including Kansai + Kyushu (where his family lives).
5 courses will be paired regionally with sake from the area by Miki. Expect some natural craft sake and rare bottles we’ve been keeping.

Nov 20/21
Palwaar
Fijian + Indian + Nepalese Dinner
Palwaar! Means family.
Chef Nicole brings flavours to Dachi that we’re excited to share. Her parents were both born in Fiji, but their heritage comes from India and Nepal. She grew up with many different influences in the kitchen and has created a 5-course tasting menu inspired from her family’s recipes. The dishes she’s made so far are layers of flavours and spice, so exciting and unique, it’s going to be a memorable meal. We’ll be pouring some fun natural wine to go with each course, and we can’t wait to share the pairings with you! We hope you feel the same kind of comfort and love we get everyday from Nicole’s cooking.

Nov 27/28
Seafood Circus!
Coastal Dinner
It’s a coastal bonanza! We truly are lucky to have access to some of the best seafood in the world.
Enjoy a 5 course tasting menu using seasonally and sustainably focused seafood from our province. Expect fresh scallops, squid ink pasta, and uni on toast to name a few. We’ll have some fun + exclusive natural wine’s pouring alongside. Mineral whites? Salty skin contact? Sparkling? – Yes!
It’s fresh, it’s decadent, it’s a seafood circus!

It is just one seating per evening, and space is limited. Tickets are booked through Tock. $145/pp for food + pairings.

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

Remembering Master Chef Cafe, One of East Van’s Last Greasy Spoons

A cash-only spot to the end, the friendly Master Chef Cafe was in operation on East Hastings from 1953 until 2014.

Cool Things We Want / Hastings Sunrise

We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi

This Dachi and Bella Wines collaboration is likely to be pretty popular, so if you're as enamoured as we are then you'd better act quickly!

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

The sake-lover and co-owner of Dachi restaurant talks to Jamie and Mickey about working through the weirdness.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

