COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Warm Up With a Sons of Vancouver ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’

As far as signs of Winter go, this one’s a goodie: the Sons of Vancouver Distillery‘s new ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’ is now available! The calendar contains two dozen 50mL bottles of SOV blended-and-distilled whiskies, half of them cask strength and half of them liqueurs. The majority of the whiskies have never before been made available to the public.



One of the calendars will set you back $229, including tax…but that price hardly reflects the child-like element of zeal and surprise contained behind each of the 24 cardboard slots. The gray and rainy days ahead are about to get a lot more exciting!

Get yours online here or in-person from the Sons of Vancouver Distillery in North Vancouver.