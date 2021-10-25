Cool Things We Want / North Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Warm Up With a Sons of Vancouver ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.


As far as signs of Winter go, this one’s a goodie: the Sons of Vancouver Distillery‘s new ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’ is now available! The calendar contains two dozen 50mL bottles of SOV blended-and-distilled whiskies, half of them cask strength and half of them liqueurs. The majority of the whiskies have never before been made available to the public.

One of the calendars will set you back $229, including tax…but that price hardly reflects the child-like element of zeal and surprise contained behind each of the 24 cardboard slots. The gray and rainy days ahead are about to get a lot more exciting!

Get yours online here or in-person from the Sons of Vancouver Distillery in North Vancouver.

Sons Of Vancouver Distillery
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1431 Crown St. | 778-340-5388 | WEBSITE
COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Warm Up With a Sons of Vancouver ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’
North Van’s Sons of Vancouver Distillery Reviving ‘The Dark Manor Inn’ This October

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Unassuming North Van Brewery Serving Up Beer and History

Streetcar Brewing's inspiration is the neighbourhood's historic (now obsolete) streetcar system, which earned it its former nickname of the "Streetcar Suburb".

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The North Shore Brewery That Puts Out Mexican-Inspired Beers

The brewery offers unique and sessionable beers, often incorporating tropical flavours like hibiscus, lime, mango and oranges.

View From Your Window / North Vancouver

The View From Your Window #254

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

From The Collection / North Vancouver

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Photo Album of a Legendary BC Mountaineer and Scientist

Archivist Jessica Bushey, PhD, previews an exceptional collection of photography capturing BC's mountaineering history.

Heads Up / North Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery Opens Expanded Holiday Retail Store and Online Shop

The expanded ground floor gallery shop includes a selection of gift options curated by Little Mountain Shop founder, Natasha Neal.

Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

The new wine brand has released five bottles since launching in August with a second batch slated to drop in November.

Popular

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Previous
Which Responsibly Managed Fish to Seek Out During the Month of November
Next
Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Kick Off Our Weekends With a Stack of Smiling Carbs

Who wouldn't appreciate having their brunch grinning back at them, courtesy of Takashi Murakami's new Flower Pancake Pan designs?

Cool Things We Want / Victoria

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Punchy New Quilted Fanny Bag from ‘Never Ending Weekend’

The Victoria based woman-run business makes covetable designs - like this cozy little crossbody one - that are also West-Coast-weatherproof.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Coffee Mug Celebrating an East Van Institution

Long a fixture of the neighbourhood, the Mr. Mattress store at Clark & Venables is celebrated by fans at a nearby gallery.

Cool Things We Want

We Want to Relax in This Golden Bath That Rolls Out the Window Into Nature

At the hotel Auberge aux 4 Vents in Fribourg, Switzerland, guests of a particular room can enjoy a unique experience.