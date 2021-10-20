Back to: Kafka’s Prepares to Unleash Ghostly Goodies in Time for Halloween
List Map

Kafka’s Prepares to Unleash Ghostly Goodies in Time for Halloween

Article
Community News

Kafka’s Prepares to Unleash Ghostly Goodies in Time for Halloween

Portrait

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee & Tea

Vancouver, BC | Devilish dessert preparations are in full swing at Kafka’s. Pastry chef Adi Kesslemen is up to her sweet tricks, conjuring up tantalizing treats that will leave you spellbound. Satisfy wicked cravings this Halloween with otherworldly chocolate cupcakes filled with salted caramel and smothered in sinful Swiss meringue buttercream; charming sugar cookies disguised as bats, pumpkins, and ghosts; and alarmingly delicious Alfajores draped in dark chocolate cobwebs. Stake your claim on these spooky sweets before they disappear at any one of Kafka’s three locations (Main, Great Northern Way, and Gastown); they’re available October 25 through 31.

Kafka’s Halloween Treats

Spooky Chocolate Cupcakes, $4.25
Salted caramel centre, Swiss meringue buttercream frosting decorated in Halloween colours.

Halloween Sugar Cookies, $3.50
Classic sugar cookies shaped and dressed up as charming bats, pumpkins, and ghosts.

Spider Web Alfajores, $3
Dulce de leche sandwiched between two melt-in-your-mouth cookies adorned with dark chocolate webs.

Kafka's Coffee & Tea
Main Street
2525 Main St.
MAP
Kafka's (Great Northern Way)
East Vancouver
120-577 Great Northern Way
MAP
Kafka's Coffee (Gastown)
Gastown
151 West Hastings St. (Opening soon)
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

Community News / North Vancouver

North Van’s Sons of Vancouver Distillery Reviving ‘The Dark Manor Inn’ This October

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Vancouverites / Downtown

From Playing Hooky to Perfect Pearls: Ten Questions with Noon Jewellery

A brief but in-depth interview with Sophia Armstrong, the woman behind the locally made, and quirky yet elegant jewellery brand.

Previous
Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día de los Muertos’ Dinner, Oct. 29th
Next
Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día de los Muertos’ Dinner, Oct. 29th

Community News

ARC Iberico Imports Announces New Weekly ‘Jamon, Conservas & Vermut’ Celebration

Community News / Kitsilano

Register for the MOV’s ‘Fish Skin Leather Workshop’ Now

Community News / Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Announces Extended Hours, New Dinner Service