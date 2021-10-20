Kafka’s Prepares to Unleash Ghostly Goodies in Time for Halloween

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee & Tea

Vancouver, BC | Devilish dessert preparations are in full swing at Kafka’s. Pastry chef Adi Kesslemen is up to her sweet tricks, conjuring up tantalizing treats that will leave you spellbound. Satisfy wicked cravings this Halloween with otherworldly chocolate cupcakes filled with salted caramel and smothered in sinful Swiss meringue buttercream; charming sugar cookies disguised as bats, pumpkins, and ghosts; and alarmingly delicious Alfajores draped in dark chocolate cobwebs. Stake your claim on these spooky sweets before they disappear at any one of Kafka’s three locations (Main, Great Northern Way, and Gastown); they’re available October 25 through 31.

Kafka’s Halloween Treats

Spooky Chocolate Cupcakes, $4.25

Salted caramel centre, Swiss meringue buttercream frosting decorated in Halloween colours.

Halloween Sugar Cookies, $3.50

Classic sugar cookies shaped and dressed up as charming bats, pumpkins, and ghosts.

Spider Web Alfajores, $3

Dulce de leche sandwiched between two melt-in-your-mouth cookies adorned with dark chocolate webs.

Kafka's Coffee & Tea Main Street 2525 Main St. MAP

Kafka's (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way MAP