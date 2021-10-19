Back to: Tripping Further Afield In and Around the Similkameen Valley with Derek Gray
List Map

Tripping Further Afield In and Around the Similkameen Valley with Derek Gray

The Chef at Row Fourteen restaurant in Cawston takes us on an autumnal excursion of his Similkameen Valley locale.
Article
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield In and Around the Similkameen Valley with Derek Gray

Portrait

Further Afield Trips asks locals in a town well beyond Vancouver’s city limits where to find the best places to eat, drink, chill, and have a good time. Think of it as the country cousin to The Dishes.

In this edition, Derek Gray, Chef at Row Fourteen restaurant in Cawston, takes us on an autumnal excursion in and around his Similkameen Valley locale…

Good morning! Let’s start the day with a walk/hike in nature. Where should we go?

A brisk morning hike up to the Keremeos Columns, a provincial park that actually sits on private land. A cool feature showing the volcanic history of the Okanagan.

Keremeos Columns Provincial Park
The Okanagan
Keremeos Columns Provincial Park, Keremeos, BC
MAP

Is there somewhere along the way we can stop for coffee?

The farm store by Honest Food Farms or Klippers Organics farm store are two great choices the Similkameen Valley has to offer. Both are located just off of Highway 3 in Keremeos and Cawston.

Honest Food Farm
The Okanagan
156 Becks Rd., Keremeos, BC
MAP
Klippers Organic Acres
The Okanagan
625 Mackenzie Rd., Cawston, BC
MAP

Now we’re starving! Where should we eat? (breakfast/brunch or lunch)

For brunch head to Tree to Me Inn’s Pippin Bistro and grab the souffle pancakes. If you fancy lunch, jump in the car and head to Osoyoos to La Marqueza for Mexican tacos. Make sure to grab the beef tongue, a family favourite of ours.

Pippin Bistro & Market
The Okanagan
1217 Highway 3A, Keremeos, BC
MAP
La Marqueza Mexican Tacos & Market
The Okanagan
8306 Main St., Osoyoos, BC
MAP

We’ve got some free time for an afternoon adventure. What do you suggest we do?

Book your bike rental via Similkameen Sip & Cycle, and do some mid afternoon wine tours in and around Keremeos and Cawston. I prefer to head down to the red bridge and take a dip in the river during the warmer months of the year.

Similkameen Sip & Cycle
The Okanagan
2145 Wooden Rd., Cawston, BC
MAP
Red Bridge
The Okanagan
70 Ashnola Rd., Keremeos, BC
MAP

Where should we head for a post-adventure beer, glass of wine or cocktail?

I don’t drink but I do enjoy a good coffee or smoothie. Head into Penticton and grab something from Wayne & Freda.

Wayne & Freda
Winnipeg St. and Estabrook Ave. Intersection
MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s the plan for dinner?

We are headed to Elma in Penticton to enjoy Chef Derek Ingram’s Turkish inspired cuisine.

Elma
The Okanagan
994 Lakeshore Dr., Penticton (Opening soon)
MAP

Any tips on a good spot to take in the view and watch the sun go down?

The top of Mount Kobau is a great place to enjoy the sunset. Considered one of the best places to enjoy stargazing in our area, as well.

Mount Kobau
The Okanagan
Mount Kobau, Cawston, BC, Canada
MAP

Let’s warm up with a nightcap or hot drink before we turn in for the night. Where do you suggest we go?

I don’t really know. If you grab a bottle during one of the wine tours, it’s best opened and enjoyed in the comfort of your vacation rental. I usually drink decaf at night.

It’s time to catch some shuteye, where do you suggest we stay?

Hard to choose just one. Orofino winery has great modern inspired rooms, plus you are staying at their vineyard. Similkameen Wild is a retreat on its own, with a pool and gracious hosts. Or, if you’re a food history nerd and enjoy bread, you could stay at FarmersDotter and learn about how an Allan Scott brick oven was planned and built by him right here in Cawston.

Orofino Vineyard Guest Suites
The Okanagan
2152 Barcelo Rd., Cawston, British Columbia
MAP
Similkameen Wild re-Treat Resort
The Okanagan
306 Sumac Rd., Cawston, Chopaka Crossing, BC
MAP
FarmersDotter
The Okanagan
2036 Osprey Ln., Cawston, BC
MAP

Anything we absolutely have to pack in our suitcase while visiting?

If you own a pair of binoculars, it’s well worth the room in the suitcase. During certain times of the year you can see mountain goats hanging out on the cliffs outside of Olalla.

There are 0 comments

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Whistler

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Quirky Family Brewery Providing Year-Round ‘Winter’ Flavours

The second brewing operation to establish itself in Whistler's Function Junction neighbourhood, Coast Mountain Brewing was opened by Kevin and Angie Winter in 2016.

The Okanagan

15 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield in Summerland with Mike Harris

In this edition, the born-and-raised Summerlander and Dominion Cider Co-founder/Orchardist/Cidermaker, leads us on a tour of his native soil.

22 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield in Naramata with Ned Bell and Kate Colley

The proprietors of the historic Naramata Inn turn us on to the area's best spots for getting a truly local eating, drinking and adventuring experience...

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn’s Pastry Chef Shares Timely New ‘Apple Oat Crumble’ Recipe

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Community News / North Vancouver

North Van’s Sons of Vancouver Distillery Reviving ‘The Dark Manor Inn’ This October

Community News / West Vancouver

Aburi Restaurants Canada to Open First Aburi Market in West Vancouver This Winter

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking Worker Shortages With James Iranzad and Ian Tostenson

It's in the news everywhere. Restaurants are hurting for workers. This issue isn't new. In this episode we speak with Gooseneck Hospitality Co-Owner James Iranzad and BCRFA CEO Ian Tostenson.

Further Afield Trips

See more from Further Afield Trips
15 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield in Summerland with Mike Harris

In this edition, the born-and-raised Summerlander and Dominion Cider Co-founder/Orchardist/Cidermaker, leads us on a tour of his native soil.

22 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield in Naramata with Ned Bell and Kate Colley

The proprietors of the historic Naramata Inn turn us on to the area's best spots for getting a truly local eating, drinking and adventuring experience...

15 Places
Further Afield Trips / Bowen Island

Tripping Further Afield on Bowen Island With Allison Audrey Weldon

On this trip we head to Bowen Island for a day of eating, drinking and enjoying the outdoors, with the founder of Sangre de Fruta Botanical as our trusted guide...

15 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Islands

Tripping Further Afield With Meghan and Peter of Francis Bread

The baking couple take us out on their ideal day of eating, drinking and adventuring around Salt Spring Island.