Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día de los Muertos’ Dinner, Oct. 29th

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver diners are invited to indulge in a supernatural south-of-the-border feast on Friday, October 29th as Ophelia sets the stage for a one-night-only Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) dinner service.

A storied holiday observed throughout Latin America, Día de los Muertos is a day for families to come together to remember and celebrate the souls of their deceased relatives with lively celebrations that includes traditional food and drink, colourful costumes, homemade alters, musical tributes and parades. Olympic Village cocina Ophelia will pay tribute to this annual holiday by hosting its very own one-night-only Día de los Muertos dinner featuring a multi-course menu of refined Mexican cuisine served an intimate atmosphere.

The restaurant will be transformed into a mystical space with flickering candles and vibrant decorations. Staff will create an enchanting ambiance for diners by painting their faces with traditional calavera (skull) makeup and curating a soundtrack of Mexican folk music.

This special dinner starts at 6:30PM., guests will be invited to take a seat in the dimly lit dining room and indulge in a decadent five-course menu prepared by Ophelia’s Executive Chef Francisco Higareda and his team.

Diners are encouraged to dress up as there will be a Halloween costume contest for the evening.

Day of the Dead Menu
Friday, October 29
$120 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Welcome Cocktail: Santa Muerte Margarita
Peloton de la Muerte Mezcal, Squid Ink Syrup, Lime, Edible Flower

Elote Baby Chapulin Aioli
Baby Corn, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Powder, Grasshopper Aioli

Tostada De Atun
Yellowfin Tuna, Salsa Macha, Crispy Tortilla, Lime Emulsion

Tetela De Cochinita Pibil
Oaxaca Cheese Stuffed Corn Tetela, Cochinita Pabil, Habanero Pepper

Ling Cod En Salsa De Frijol
Pan Seared Ling Cod, Milpa Salad, Black Bean Sauce

Filete En Mole De Frambueza
Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Corn Esquite, Raspberry Mole

Camote Al Carbon
Charcoal Grilled Sweet Potato, Papantla Vanilla Ice Cream, Piloncillo Sauce

Reservations are available for Ophelia’s Día de los Muertos dinner must be made via phone at 604-800-5253 and secured with a credit card, with full payment taken at the table.

For more information about Ophelia, visit opheliakitchen.ca.

Ophelia
Neighbourhood: False Creek
165 W 2nd Ave. | 604-800-5253 | WEBSITE
