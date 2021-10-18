Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

Longing for warm weather vibes already? Then don’t miss “Endless, Numbered”, the new solo exhibit by Vancouver Island artist Sally Podmore, on display from October 22-24th at the Alternative Creations Gallery in East Vancouver.

Podmore’s paintings include landscapes and spontaneous portraits, inspired by personal experiences past and recent, enjoying the outdoors with her family. The various works featured in the show – her first in Vancouver – are lush with vibrant colours and the mixed emotions of summertime, exacerbated by recent heat waves and precipitating worries about the ongoing effects of climate change.

The exhibition kicks off with an evening reception, this Friday (October 22nd) from 5:30-8pm. The gallery will be open for additional viewings the following weekend (Saturday, October 23rd and Sunday, October 24th) from 12-4pm.

For more details about the artist and how to get an eyeball-full, and mind-full, of “Endless, Numbered”, follow @sallypodmoreart. See you at the show!