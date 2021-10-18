Heads Up / East Vancouver

Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

Portrait

Longing for warm weather vibes already? Then don’t miss “Endless, Numbered”, the new solo exhibit by Vancouver Island artist Sally Podmore, on display from October 22-24th at the Alternative Creations Gallery in East Vancouver.

Podmore’s paintings include landscapes and spontaneous portraits, inspired by personal experiences past and recent, enjoying the outdoors with her family. The various works featured in the show – her first in Vancouver – are lush with vibrant colours and the mixed emotions of summertime, exacerbated by recent heat waves and precipitating worries about the ongoing effects of climate change.

The exhibition kicks off with an evening reception, this Friday (October 22nd) from 5:30-8pm. The gallery will be open for additional viewings the following weekend (Saturday, October 23rd and Sunday, October 24th) from 12-4pm.

For more details about the artist and how to get an eyeball-full, and mind-full, of “Endless, Numbered”, follow @sallypodmoreart. See you at the show!

Alternative Creations Gallery
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1659 Venables St. | 604-322-0585 | WEBSITE
Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story.

Vancouverites / East Vancouver

Eight Questions With Local Knitter, Claudia Wilde

Get cozy and read on for our recent interview with the East Van maker and bright businesswoman.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana expands hours, and menu to operate evenings as the wine bar it was always meant to be.

View From Your Window / Downtown East Side

The View From Your Window #262

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 582

17 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Sept. 23rd to Sept. 30th, 2021.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

2 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Inaugural ‘Fire Dragon Festival’ Happening in Chinatown This Weekend

Join in the community healing process and help set a positive precedent by joining in on the Chinatown festivities from Sept 24-26.

Heads Up / West Side

Plan a Trip to the 4th Annual UBC Farm Fall Fair This Weekend

The day will feature dozens of local vendors, live music, farm tours, U-Pick pumpkins, pie, weird vegetable contests, and more...

Previous
From Playing Hooky to Perfect Pearls: Ten Questions with Noon Jewellery
Next
Register for the MOV’s ‘Fish Skin Leather Workshop’ Now

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
2 Places
Heads Up

Four VIFF Flicks to Watch Online (and One In-Theatre Only) This Long Weekend

With the 40th annual Vancouver International Film Festival winding down on Monday, October 11th, we scrambled to put together this list of a handful of picks to watch whilst tripping out on tryptophan.

Heads Up

Tune In to the Vancouver Art Book Fair’s 2021 Digital Fair, Oct. 18-26th

Attention art appreciators, word nerds, book buffs and publication lovers: the annual celebration of the art of publishing returns this month for its second online edition.

Heads Up / False Creek

Check Out This Public Photo Installation Commemorating 50 Years of Greenpeace

From October 9th to 30th, make your way over to Granville Island to view the new open air exhibition, prominently displayed between the Public Market and Arts Club Theatre.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.