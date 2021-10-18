Register for the MOV’s ‘Fish Skin Leather Workshop’ Now

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Learn the process of transforming raw fish skins into a beautiful, durable textile that can be used to make clothing, pouches, wallets, footwear, art, and anything you would use leather for. In this two-part class we will explore tanning with tannins and fats using simple and natural ingredients found in your kitchen. You will know everything you need to know to have your own Home Tannery and enjoy a new connection to an old ancestral skill.

Includes fish skins, tannins, tools and supplies. Each person will take home at least 2 pieces of salmon leather. We will explore:

-History of fish tanning from around the world

-Stories about human relationships with salmon

-Tanning process from beginning to end

*Time permitting: Option to make a small project with your completed leather

Dates: This event is one workshop divided in two parts:

-Saturday, November 13, 2021 (Part I)

-Saturday, November 20, 2021 (Part II)

Time: 9:30 AM-12:30 PM

Location: Museum of Vancouver

Tickets: $130 for non-members, $120 for members, and $100 for Indigenous peoples

Registration can be done via the Museum of Vancouver’s event page here.