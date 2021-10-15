Back to: The Uva and Ancora Crews Craft Creepy Cocktails this Halloween
The Uva and Ancora Crews Craft Creepy Cocktails this Halloween

The Uva and Ancora Crews Craft Creepy Cocktails this Halloween

Vancouver, BC | Halloween is just around the corner and if guests are on the hunt for some terrifyingly delicious treats, Uva, Ancora False Creek and Ancora Ambleside are just the places to be to enjoy some spooky cocktail fixes. Mingle amongst loved ones this season while making a toast to all things scary.

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

The bar team pay homage to their love of all things spooky by creating cocktails based on their personal favourite Halloween classics. They selected a title and had their takes on replicating the vibes from each into exciting cocktails that entice guests to try them all. Offered exclusively from Sunday, October 24th to Sunday, October 31st, in addition to Uva’s regular impressive wine and cocktail list, the bar team is offering these creepy creations.

The Carrie White by lead bartender Shyann Gilmour ($15) is brewed together with tanqueray, dry curacao, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and egg whites. This cocktail takes inspiration from Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ and is to be enjoyed by fans and general cocktail lovers alike.

Georgie’s Nightmare by bar manager Stephen Sherry ($17) will remind guests of their clownish fears. Crafted with glenfiddish 15 year, solerno liqueur, spiced and syrah infused lillet, pink grapefruit juice, lemon juice, orange bitters, egg whites and maraschino cherries, this frightful creation is inspired by Stephen King’s ‘It’. Don’t forget your yellow rain jacket.

Frankenstein’s Creation by bartender Noah Abramson ($16) brings back the ultimate classic Halloween vibes and is made with tanqueray, green chartreuse, egg whites, lime juice, simple syrup, fernet gancia and absinthe. This wonderfully chilling creation takes inspiration from the one and only ‘Frankenstein’ written by Mary Shelley.

Bacon Bourbon Barber by the entire bar team ($15) will delight fans as they marvel in the unique combination of bacon fat washed bourbon, lemon, walter mix, worcestershire sauce, tabasco, pickle juice, celery bitters and whisky barrel bitters. This haunting twist on a classic caesar is an inspiration of Tim Burton’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’.

Downtown
900 Seymour St.
MAP


Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside

As a special one night only cocktail feature, Ancora Ambleside shakes up ‘eye catching’ cocktail featuring just that – a spooky eyeball of a green creature – a Creature of the Night ($18). Created by lead bartener Katie Slacks, this cocktail is made with casamigos mescal, cazadores tequila, choya umeshu plum liqeur, ginger honey syrup, lemon and pineapple star anise bitters.

The Creature of the Night cocktail is a sight to be seen and it will look right back at guests as they clink glasses and celebrate All Hallows’ Eve. Ancora Ambleside is ready to welcome guests into their cozy and homely atmosphere to celebrate Halloween this year.

RESERVATIONS
Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora Ambleside at 604-926-0287 or online via Tock.


Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek

Halloween festivities continue as Ancora False Creek also offers a one-night only Halloween cocktail creation. Vampire’s Kiss ($19) by Bar Manager Matt Springs is a strikingly red hue, sure to delight guests this spooky season. This creation is made with barsol pisco, house-made Nikkei syrup, angostura bitters, pumpkin pie essence, citric acid powder, red and bronze colouring and served with chef Sebastian’s Peruvian herb mix.

Diners can enjoy the festivities of Halloween with loved ones at Ancora False Creek by enjoying this exclusive cocktail creation on October 31.

RESERVATIONS
Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora False Creek at 604-681-1164 or online via Tock.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside)
West Vancouver
1351 Bellevue Ave.
MAP
Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC
MAP

