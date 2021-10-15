From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

Portrait

2012.18.2.1 – Illustration of Figures Peeling Potatoes at Angler Prisoner of War Camp; Angler, ON.

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“Judging by the figures’ joyless body language and their sparse set-up, Sando seems to suggest that peeling potatoes is dull and demeaning work – but it might also bring a small sense of normalcy and community to this unnatural and unjust setting…”

In this edition of From the Collection, we hear from Lisa Uyeda, Collections Manager at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, who shares her interpretation of an illustrated relic of Vancouver’s past…

“Thomas Sando (Tamio Kuwabara) and his brother Shigeru Kuwabara were illegally incarcerated and detained without charge or trial at Angler POW camp, a Prisoner of War camp for Japanese Canadians during the Second World War. I’m intrigued by how Sando chose to depict a fairly mundane scene within this extremely traumatic environment. I particularly like the figure on the left, who has his leg casually raised and is pausing to smoke a cigarette. Judging by the figures’ joyless body language and their sparse set-up, Sando seems to suggest that peeling potatoes is dull and demeaning work – but it might also bring a small sense of normalcy and community to this unnatural and unjust setting, which may be why Sando decided to illustrate it.”

Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre
6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby, BC V5E | WEBSITE
FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity
The Scout List, Vol. 550

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

7 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

The co-founder of local seafood company F.I.S.H walks us through an ideal day of drinking and dining in Vancouver.

Heads Up / Burnaby

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

Starting today, 14 local artists are coming together to put on the virtual show of paintings, ceramics and more.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Burnaby

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Something New Is Boldly Brewing in South Burnaby

On sunny days, Studio’s close proximity to the Royal Oak skytrain and Deer Lake Park attracts the city's park-drinking ilk.

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

David Kloepfer, Library Assistant at SFU Library Special Collections and Rare Books, shares a postcard he recently discovered...

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Comfort Food / Burnaby

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Prawn and Chicken Paella From the ‘Paella Guys’

The sublimely saffron-y rice feast is one of the world's most impactful food experiences, and this stuff is straight out of a Valencian sunset.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Vancouverites

Catching Up with Local Artist, Thinker and Mover, Golnaz Kiany

A short yet insightful and inspiring interview with the Iranian-born, Vancouver-based painter and world citizen.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

From The Collection

See more from From The Collection
From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Chef Tojo, of Vancouver's highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo's Restaurant, shares his most special and memorable kitchen tool...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

Local artist Lam Wong talks about the historical inspirations behind his original multimedia art installation...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Excavated Pieces of BC’s Indigenous History

The Museum of Vancouver's Jasmine Wilson explains how one particular collection connects her to her own personal history.