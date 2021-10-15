FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“Judging by the figures’ joyless body language and their sparse set-up, Sando seems to suggest that peeling potatoes is dull and demeaning work – but it might also bring a small sense of normalcy and community to this unnatural and unjust setting…”

In this edition of From the Collection, we hear from Lisa Uyeda, Collections Manager at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, who shares her interpretation of an illustrated relic of Vancouver’s past…