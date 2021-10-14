Community News / Gastown

Pre-Order Your Revolver Coffee Advent Calendar Now

Portrait

The Goods from Revolver Coffee

Vancouver, BC | For the 3rd year in a row, we are back at it with the Revolver Advent Calendar. It’s a one of a kind Coffee Advent Calendar featuring 24 Coffees from 24 Roasters from around the globe. Over the course of 24 days you’ll experience a wide variety of flavour profiles and processing methods from coffees roasted here in Vancouver, throughout Canada and the USA, and all the way overseas to Europe and beyond. We build every calendar in house, pre-weighing the portions for each day and each coffee is revealed online daily. It’s a great way to start your day and stay warm during the dark December mornings — and who wouldn’t love a gift that gives for 24 days?

Calendars are available online now and will arrive in time for the Dec. 1st start date, and can be shipped nationwide, the USA, or picked up locally. Pre-order yours here.

Revolver Coffee
Neighbourhood: Gastown
325 Cambie St. | 604-558-4444 | WEBSITE
Pre-Order Your Revolver Coffee Advent Calendar Now
