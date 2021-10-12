Indulge in Flavourful Fall Salads from Field & Social

The Goods from Field & Social

Vancouver, BC | Field & Social, Vancouver’s original salad shop, launches a brand new slate of fresh, flavourful, and hearty salads for the colder seasons, in addition to two new dynamic initiatives. From exclusive bottled favourite dressings, seasonal ingredients, to its commitment to zero-waste through container sharing, Field & Social salads are definitely not a side dish, but the main event.

“I am so proud of our team for continuing to spearhead not only new, cravable salads every season, but for championing different ways we can offer Field & Social to our guests and beyond,” says Barbora Samieian, co-founder of Field & Social. “These are some of my most favourite salads to-date, and I have enjoyed many throughout the years.”

Created by culinary director Stewart Boyles, Field & Social’s fall/winter salads are available starting October 14, 2021 and include:

Wild Rice, Goat Cheese & Apple ($17.50) – Oven roasted chicken breast, roasted yam, wild rice + steal cut oats, spinach, romaine + kale, goat cheese, green apple, almonds, and honey balsamic dressing.

Spicy Broccoli + Mushroom ($14.90) – Spinach, romaine + kale, spicy broccoli + roasted mushroom, shredded cabbage, green onion, red peppers, pumpkin seeds, smashed egg, and tamari + sesame ginger dressing.

Roasted Chickpea ($14.90) – Marinated + roasted chickpeas, romaine + arugula, red onion, feta, cucumber + tomatoes, pita chips, red pepper hummus, and fresh herb dressing.

Thai Peanut ($16.10) – Garlic rice noodles, romaine + arugula, red peppers, cucumber + tomatoes, carrot, jicama, toasted peanuts, local tempeh, and Thai peanut dressing. Vegan.

Field & Social’s bottled housemade dressings ($9.99/350ml) are now available at its Mount Pleasant and Yaletown locations and online via Spud.ca. The three small-batch dressing options include: White Balsamic & Basil, popular since 2016; Charred Jalapeno + Tomato, featuring a touch of heat, fresh fire roasted tomatoes and jalapenos; and the umami-packed Miso Tahini.

Boyles says, “Bottling our incredible salad dressings has been in the works for a couple years, and it’s so exciting to see the project come to fruition. All three flavours are the perfect pantry staples – people can add it to their salads but also use it in other dishes as well.”

In a bid to continue reducing take-out packaging, Field & Social has expanded its partnership with local start-up Reusables, where customers can order salads in reusable, stainless containers that can later be returned to any of the company’s participating locations.

“We definitely want to offer our guests more choice when it comes to how they can enjoy our salads,” explains Boyles. “Yes, we have compostable and biodegradable take-out packaging, but if we can even change one or two guests’ minds and have them try Reusables, we’ve done our job. It’s a great movement towards zero-waste.”

Field & Social currently offers dine-in, take-out, online pre-orders on its website, and delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.

For more information, please visit www.fieldandsocial.com.

Field & Social Downtown 415 Dunsmuir St. MAP

Field & Social (Yaletown) Yaletown 1030 Mainland St. MAP

Field & Social (Mount Pleasant) Mt. Pleasant 18 E 5th Ave. MAP