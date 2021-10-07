Heads Up

Tune In to the Vancouver Art Book Fair’s 2021 Digital Fair, Oct. 18-26th

Portrait

Attention art appreciators, word nerds, book buffs and publication lovers: the annual Vancouver Art Book Fair is returning from October 18th to 26th for its second digital edition.

It’s time, once again, to celebrate the art of publishing in all its various forms – think DIY zines, digital publications, printed art books and more unusual, out-of-the-box applications – with nine days of online programming, including talks and demos, interactive workshops, performances, interviews, virtual gallery tours and more. All events are entirely free and accessible to the public.

Exhibitors and presenters featured in this year’s fair are representing the Vancouver publication (Brick Press) and artist (Ken Lum, Marlene Yuen) communities, as well as offering a diverse, global perspective (Toronto, Chicago, Tennessee, Berlin, Los Angeles, Portland and New York are all represented across the program). Although the participants still may not all be physically gathered under one roof, and the digital world cannot replace the tactility of experiencing actual printed matter, the art and issues on the agenda for the 2021 VABF remain solid. Whether you’re interested in learning about the risograph printing process, taking part in a Wikpedia edit-a-thon, or delving into political power of publishing, there’s a reason to tune in to the VABF Digital Fair this month.

Check out the full program here.

