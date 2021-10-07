Check Out the New Autumn-Inspired Menu at Marché Mon Pitou

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou is excited to announce the launch of a new menu that celebrates the many flavours of fall.

Known for their French fare and daily brunch, the autumn menu features six new seasonal dishes designed to keep you comforted as the weather starts to cool. This includes a roasted apple & butternut squash soup served with a warm ham and grilled-cheese sandwich.

Changing with the season is very important to owner and culinary director Jesse Jonathon Hawes. “We have a deep appreciation for seasonal ingredients and simple flavours so offering dishes that feature the freshest ingredients for that particular time of year is a top priority for us.”

Other dishes on this new menu include rainbow roasted carrots with whipped ricotta, a beet & goat cheese salad as well as a hearty short rib hash with roasted Brussels sprouts and fingerling potatoes. The full autumn menu can be viewed online at www.marchemonpitou.ca.

So if you find yourself strolling around the charming neighbourhood of South Granville this fall, make sure to swing by Mon Pitou. Located at 1387 W 7th Avenue, Mon Pitou is open daily from 8am – 6pm with brunch service from 10am-3pm. No reservations required.