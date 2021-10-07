Alimentaria Mexicana Announces Opening of ‘Mercado’ and ‘El Caminero’ Takeout Window

The Goods from Alimentaria Mexicana

Vancouver, BC | Alimentaria Mexicana, the ground-breaking culinary and cultural space on Granville Island, continues to blossom with the official opening of its retail Mercado and El Caminero takeout window, further showcasing an authentic Mexican taste of place.

Opened this July with the popular Cantina, Alimentaria Mexicana is an immersive, multifaceted culinary project spearheaded by Mexican-Canadian Chef and Entrepreneur Ernesto Gomez and his creative collaborators Director/Partner Darragh McFeely and Chef/Partner Martín Vargas.

Alimentaria blooms with a now fully imagined Cantina menu that highlights Mexico’s diversity of flavours and allows the complex cooking techniques to shine. Designed to be enjoyed family-style, the menu features an array of culturally deep-rooted dishes, from Botanas like the Chorizo Verde Tostada (corn tostada topped with charred cabbage, feta and Oyama sausage exclusively made for Alimentaria) to Cazuelas, a selection of homestyle braised stews served in traditional pottery.

The newly introduced Mercado offers a wide range of high-quality, locally and internationally sourced artisanal products and provisions to take home, as well as handmade textiles, woven goods, pottery, tortilla presses, books, utensils and more — in essence, all the elements that tell the varied stories of the culinary cultures of Mexico.

Visitors to Granville Island can also enjoy traditional antojitos – Mexican snacks – at El Caminero, Alimentaria’s new takeout window. Here the talented culinary team are serving up a menu of tasty tacos — Crispy Cauliflower with pico de gallo, red pipian & pumpkin seeds, or the cheese-crusted Carne Asada con Queso on corn tortillas — as well as Churros to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Coming in the next chapter will be the heart of it all, the Fabrica, a place where heirloom corn — a historic staple of Mexican cooking — will be celebrated for all to see. Situated in the centre of the space between the Cantina and the new Mercado, the Fabrica’s open kitchen will immerse guests in Gomez’s ongoing social mission to showcase, support and celebrate farmers and suppliers from small communities across Mexico, with a team specializing in producing heirloom corn-based dishes and delights.

“We’re thrilled to see Alimentaria Mexicana continue to grow as we dreamed it would when we first envisioned this project,” says Gomez. “From our Cantina to our Mercado and soon-to-be-opened Fabrica, we’re proud to present a truly authentic Mexican taste of place here and we hope that it will inspire our guests to recreate these experiences with their own friends and family at home.”



RESERVATIONS

Alimentaria Mexicana’s Cantina is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. Limited lunch and dinner reservations are available at exploretock.com/alimentariamexicana, with walk-ins welcomed. Please note the patio is available for walk-ins only. The Mercado is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, sign up for a newsletter at alimentariamexicana.com or follow @alimentariamexicana on Instagram.