The Tip Out, Vol. 15

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

The last of the summer Farmers Markets are upon us (Downtown and False Creek locations finish this week, with Mount Pleasant, Kits, Trout Lake following suit by the end of the month). Hustle over to a market in your neighbourhood to grab tomatoes, crunchy apples and perfectly ripe pears.

Need a midweek pick-me-up? There’s a party going down at Odd Society this Thursday.

Thanksgiving may be around the corner. Scout has a handy guide to all the fixings here.

Turkey not your thing? Pasta sure comforts in this cooler weather, when was the last time you spent an evening at Ask For Luigi? 

Besides turkey, we’ve got another bird on the brain…Namely, PiDGiN’s mouth-watering plant-based menu, including Okanagan tomatoes, stuffed fermented cabbage and agedashi tofu.

Looking for a wine recommendation? Check out what ‘Wine Viking’ Matthew Morgenstern is drinking in the season ahead.

Not edible, but food-related: Chinatown hot spot Pizza Coming Soon just dropped some killer new T-shirts.

Speaking of new looks: Pacific Restaurant Supply has recently rebranded to Foundry Commercial Kitchens.

The people of Coho Collective & Coffee have rounded up some of their fave local businesses for the first ever Coho Makers Market, later this month.

The Apple Almond Tart at The Bench Bakehouse looks pretty tasty, but don’t stop there… the bake-at-home cinnamon buns would also be a nice addition to your long weekend! An online pre-order is also probably a good idea.

Oh, hello, Pear hazelnut bar with bourbon, spiced hazelnuts and milk chocolate ice cream! Now available on the menu at Nightingale.

Signs of autumn abound! Chicory is on the plate at Dachi and it looks like a work of art.

Seek out a reason to treat yourself to Miku’s new 8-course limited-time Kaiseki Experience.

Find out what food and drink Sam Shem – local artist, avid traveller and pastry chef – seeks out around Vancouver.

Vegetable (and vegetable pun) lovers can’t miss out on the ‘Bitter Together’ Vancouver Radicchio Festival tasting event!

In other plant-based news: pre-orders are open for highly anticipated cookbook: The Acorn / Vegetables Re-Imagined, Seasonal Recipes from Root to Stem. Buy local from Massy Books here.

Good news for lovers of good grains: Flourist is re-opening their doors to the public on October 15th!

Heading out for an exhilarating hike this week? The Namaste Rolls from Chau Veggie make a great hiking snack.

Pre- or post hike, warm up with a revitalizing bowl of Ubuntu Canteen‘s bone broth.

Looking for a reason to head out of town this month? Whistler Craft Beer Month is on now!

Or maybe Victoria is calling your name? Don’t miss The Courtney Room’s ‘Island Eats Dinner’ on October 24th.

Congrats to Deseree Lo, the new Executive Chef and Sales Director for sustainable seafood purveyor FISH!

Looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section.

