COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Kick Off Our Weekends With a Stack of Smiling Carbs

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

If nothing makes you smile like a stack of carbs to begin your weekend, then you’ll probably also appreciate having them grinning back at you, courtesy of Takashi Murakami’s Flower Pancake Pans. The cookware was originally available exclusively in Japan, as a gift-with-purchase collaboration between the famous Japanese pop artist and local street fashion mag, Smart. Fortunately for us brunch- and pop art-loving oversea-ers, due to high demand they are now back in production and shipping worldwide, including to Canada!

There are currently two designs to choose from: the classic Murakami flower or the pixelated version (pictured above). Both are 14cm coated iron, compatible with gas and induction heating, and adorned with a cheerful illustrated resin handle. The pans will set you back approximately $15 CAD each (or 1280 JPY) plus shipping and taxes.

Step up your brunch game by heading over here.