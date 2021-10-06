Check Out This Public Photo Installation Commemorating 50 Years of Greenpeace

From October 9th to 30th, make your way over to Granville Island to check out a new open air exhibition marking Greenpeace’s 50 year anniversary.

Since their first anti-nuclear mission in 1971, the locally founded global environmental organization has remained active and relevant, working to protect our natural environment from pollution and destruction. The commemorative exhibit, on view as part of the 2021 Interior Design Show’s 2021 Program, includes a photo series documenting the institution’s half-century of efforts. Accessible and free to the public, you can find it prominently displayed outdoors between the Public Market and Arts Club Theatre. The show kicks off with an opening reception on Saturday afternoon (October 9th, 4-6pm).

Whether you’re hitting up the Granville Island market vendors for weekly provisions, or are out for a brisk seawall stroll, make sure to include a dose of important local/global history to your to-do list this month. Find out more.