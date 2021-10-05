Inside Sales Position Now Available at Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials

The Goods from Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials

Vancouver, BC | Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials serves customers by providing working garments which are functional and fashionable.

The Inside Sales is responsible for serving Blackwood customers in a pleasant, helpful and efficient manner. It is also a primary responsibility to ensure that small chain account and distributors orders are accurate, delivered on time, include requested finishing and meet Blackwood quality standards.

An intimate knowledge of the Blackwood product line must be developed and procedures which facilitate the cooperation of sales, design, production and administration teams must be learned and executed effectively.

Designated account responsibility for specific small chain accounts and callers and show room visitors from outside the downtown Vancouver core. Accountability for few administrative / accounting tasks is also assigned.

Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities

Sales

-first contact to showroom customers

-deal directly with accounts/chain account customers either by telephone, electronically or face to face

-process chain accounts and distributor orders

-process returns and exchange

-respond promptly to customer inquiries

-handle and resolve customer complaints

-obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle inquiries and complaints

-work with production to ensure orders are processed smoothly

-direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource

-keep records of customer interactions and transactions

Sales Support / Marketing

-process credit applications

-setup new customer profile in ACT and file folders

-send out POS materials requested by customers

-prepare samples for customers

-create marketing/sales materials prompted by customers and sales

-knowledge of Adobe Illustration/Photoshop

-provide data and guides to help the sales team

-organize mass mail out (if required)

-prepare sales for trade show

-cover for reception as needed

Education and Experience

-High school diploma, general education degree or equivalent

-knowledge of customer service principles and practices

-knowledge of relevant computer applications

-knowledge of Adobe Illustration/Photoshop (not required but will be an asset)

-minimum 3 years experience working in sales/retail industry

-garment manufacturing background a huge asset

-work with Microsoft office

-knowledge of administrative procedures

-numeric, oral and written language applications

Key Competencies

-interpersonal skills

-communication skills – verbal and written

-problem analysis and problem-solving

-attention to detail and accuracy

-data collection and processing

-customer service orientation

-adaptability

-initiative

-stress tolerance

-team work and motivational skills

Compensation

-Base salary of $42K annually

-Eligible to join our Group Benefits plan on the first of the month following three-month probation. This plan includes 80% prescription drugs/100% extended medical and 80% dental.

-Eligible for our “day off with pay” plan after 6 months of employment. This plan is rotated through the employees and gives you approximately 1 paid day off (Friday) 4 times annually. Since it works on a rotation; the number of annual days off changes based on the number of employees at any given time. (currently on hold)

-Eligible to two weeks PAID vacation after one-year anniversary date.

-Entitled to two weeks UNPAID vacation during your first year.

-The company will close for approximately 10 days for the Christmas holidays. This is unpaid time off and/or staff has the option of taking Alternative Vacation Entitlement.

CONTACT

Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials

11111 Unit 1015 Twigg Place

Richmond BC V6V 0B7

Katherine Rebenito

Office Manager

krebenito@blackwoodapparel.com