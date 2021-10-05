Celebrate Fall Flavours With Beaucoup Bakery’s New October Features

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery is bringing back two guest favourites this month, celebrating fall flavours and spices for the chillier season.

The Kabocha Pumpkin Tart ($49.95, 4 to 5 servings) features brown butter almond cake, roasted pecans, spiced kabocha (a Japanese squash) and Dulcey cream, kabocha crème Chantilly, and pecan praliné. While the popular Grand Apple Pie Croissant à la crème ($39.95) is made with almond frangipane, roasted apple slices with warm spices, and almond streusel on Beaucoup’s buttery croissant. New this year, the Grand Apple Pie Croissant is served with an 8oz jar of salted caramel crème Anglaise custard, perfect for pouring over the croissant or for dipping.

Both items are available now in limited quantities at the bakery or for pre-order and pick-up this Thanksgiving weekend at www.beaucoupbakery.com.