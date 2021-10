The Goods from La Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | It´s National Taco Day, and we are celebrating with HAPPY HOUR ALL DAY and *free tacos at all our locations, including the Food Truck or El Camión. Check out our Happy Hour Menu here.

⁣

When: Monday, Oct 4th, 2021⁣

⁣

*Free Fish Baja at all locations and our food truck located in the Vancouver Art Gallery; from 2 pm to 3:30 pm

*ONE PER PERSON⁣ SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY⁣

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop Gastown 322 W Hastings St. MAP

La Taqueria (Yukon St.) West Side 2450 Yukon St. MAP

La Taqueria (Hornby) Downtown 586 Hornby St. MAP

La Taqueria (North Van) North Shore 1305 Welch St. MAP