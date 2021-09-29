The Tip Out, Vol. 14

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Attention beer lovers: there’s still time left to take advantage of Bells and Whistles’ ‘Wünderbar: An Oktobeerfest Pop-Up’ until Sunday, October 3rd. Prost!

Lineage Ceramics just launched their new coffee collection and it’s got our caffeine-loving hearts all aflutter (in a good way)!

New season means new menus! Beginning on September 20th, it’s time to get cozy with autumnal offerings from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, like their new hearty Seafood Pot Pie, followed by a Dark Chocolate Brandy Tart.

Feeling ambivalent about the autumn shift? Dinner at Yuwa Fine Japanese is a delicious way to transition into fall flavours.

Speaking of transitions, Caffè La Tana has finally made the transformation into the full-fledged wine bar it was always intended to be and we couldn’t be more excited! You know where to find us…

The Alsace-inspired dinner menu from St. Lawrence (September 29th to October 31st) also sounds super comforting and classy.

For those looking for some at-home inspiration in the kitchen: check out which seasonal and sustainable seafood that Ocean Wise recommends you add to your grocery list this October.

Mushrooms are popping up everywhere right now, but heading out to pick them without knowing what you are doing is dangerous. Consider signing up for a Swallow Tail Wild Edible Identification Trip.

Speaking of mushrooms, if eating them is more your speed, Dosanko’s new features menu includes an incredible Foraged Porcini Mushroom Cream Soup that is calling our name…

This rainy weather sets the perfect mood for Vin Van’s British-inspired Sunday Roast Supper. The first round of tickets have already sold out, but you can put yourself on the waitlist here.

In the mood to bake? How about this Flourist pumpkin cake with brown butter icing recipe?

Catch some good vibes by heading to Pizza Coming Soon’s new weekly “Pacific Spirit” night, featuring Dj D. Dee, and sake specials.

This is a good week for noodles. Head to Fat Mao to slurp up a customized bowl of the good stuff.

Apples are rolling in from The Okanagan! Hit up a Farmers Market to load up on as many varieties as you can carry.

Nancy Go Yaya is open, we hear the Laksa is aces.

Have you taken home a CSA Bag from Harvest lately? Now is the season.

BETA5 turns 10 on Friday (October 1st)! What better excuse to stuff your face with incredible chocolate and sweets this week could there possibly be?

Looking for an activity to keep you stimulated (and warm) this fall and winter? Barbariain Wine Consulting’s in-person wine classes could be the right fit!

Got Thanksgiving on the brain? There’s an easy fix for that: Railtown Catering’s classic ‘Turkey-To-Go’ is effortless and delicious. Also, check out these refined take-out and dine-in options from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Ancora’s Ambleside and False Creek locations and Cibo Trattoria.

It’s not all dinners, though! For hardcore brunch lovers, the Botanist’s 3-course Thanksgiving Brunch is a midday feast not to be missed.

For a festive and heartwarming cocktail, look no further than Uva Cocktail & Wine Bar’s ‘Thanksgiving in the Big City’, made from fat washed buffalo trace, Cinzano sweet vermouth, punt e mes, lilet rose, Chambord and Orange Tree bitters.

You’ve been waiting all year for it: it’s Turducken time!

Or maybe you’d rather skip the bird altogether and let the good people at the Acorn restaurant feed you this Thanksgiving weekend.