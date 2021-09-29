Maenam Spices Up Thanksgiving With Two Fall Feasts Designed For Sharing

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Whether it’s a wallet-friendly take-home experience or a bountiful dine-in meal, Maenam puts a delicious Thai twist on Thanksgiving with the vibrant flavours of lemongrass, galangal, and bird’s eye chili. Guests can choose between the bold dishes of Maenam’s special family-style Turkey Tasting Menu (dine in or takeout) or Freebird’s Fall Feast (takeout only), available October 5 through 10, for their holiday gatherings.

“We recognize that our guests will be observing the Thanksgiving long weekend in a variety of different ways this year,” explains Angus An, chef and owner of Maenam. “We want to make it easy to connect with loved ones by providing delicious dine-in and take-out options to suit a variety of budgets and comfort levels.”

Maenam’s Turkey Tasting Menu features five flavourful dishes to share, each thoughtfully created to complement turkey as the showpiece ingredient. This impressive limited-time family-style menu features Turkey Tom Kha coconut soup, Turkey Roulade with Gola curry, Brussels Sprouts Salad, Stir-fried Chanterelles, and Pumpkin Mor Kaeng Custard with cranberry compote. Dine-in is priced at $66 per person (minimum two guests), and the takeout set that serves two to three people is $125.

So many people have experienced the last-minute Thanksgiving dash to the grocery store for a whole rotisserie bird. This year, you can plan ahead and elevate this nostalgic tradition by preordering Freebird at Home by Maenam. Freebird’s Fall Feast includes a whole Asian-style salt-cured Roast Chicken, Crispy Sticky Rice made with chicken drippings and other delicious fixins, and Pumpkin Mor Kaeng Custard with cranberry compote for dessert. This hearty cost-conscious meal feeds two to three people and is priced at $70).

Both dine-in Turkey Tasting Menu reservations and takeout slots are available for October 5 through 10 on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Freebird at Home by Maenam Fall Feasts can be preordered by calling 604-730-5675; 24 hours’ advance notice is strongly encouraged, and all takeout orders can be picked up at Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue). Delivery will be available via UberEats.

If you’re cooking a bird at home and are looking for tasty new ways to enjoy turkey leftovers, pick up a copy of Chef Angus An’s cookbook Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking and easily substitute chicken for turkey in many of the recipes.